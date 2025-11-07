Advertisement
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Whose Father Was A Bus Conductor, Worked As Sales Assistant, But Dreamed Of Becoming Pilot – Guess Who?

As Bigg Boss 19 gets more interesting with each passing day, we take a look at the inspiring journey of one of its contestants — someone whose father worked as a bus conductor, and who himself once worked as a sales assistant before finding fame. Can you guess who it is?
Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
From a Conductor’s Son to the Bigg Boss House

From a Conductor’s Son to the Bigg Boss House

This contestant’s father worked as a conductor for the Maharashtra State Transport service. Despite humble beginnings, he paved his own path through hard work and ambition.

A Childhood Dream: Becoming a Pilot

A Childhood Dream: Becoming a Pilot

As a child, he reportedly aspired to become a pilot. However, life took a different turn as he shifted his focus towards academics and later ventured into media and entertainment.

 

Strong Educational Background

Strong Educational Background

The contestant holds a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering and went on to complete an MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research.

 

Early Career: Worked as a Sales Assistant

Early Career: Worked as a Sales Assistant

Before pursuing his MBA, he worked as a sales assistant at an automobile showroom. During his MBA years, he briefly continued in a similar role but soon realized that the corporate routine wasn’t for him — prompting him to explore comedy as a passion.

 

Who Are We Talking About?

Who Are We Talking About?

We’re talking about none other than Pranit More, who has quickly emerged as one of the audience favourites this season.

 

From Radio Jockey to Comedian

From Radio Jockey to Comedian

Pranit began his entertainment career as a radio jockey (RJ) with Radio Mirchi, where he worked from 2019 to 2023. He also gained recognition for hosting the Filmfare Awards Marathi.

 

Controversy Involving Veer Pahariya

Controversy Involving Veer Pahariya

In February 2025, More was assaulted by a group of 10–12 individuals during a live stand-up show in Solapur, Maharashtra. The attack reportedly came after from jokes he made about actor Veer Pahariya. Pranit later filed a police complaint, and the incident drew widespread condemnation. Pahariya himself distanced from the violence and publicly apologized.

 

Pranit More’s Bigg Boss Comeback

Pranit More’s Bigg Boss Comeback

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit More, who had temporarily left the show due to health reasons, will be seen making a much-awaited comeback to the house.

