Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Whose Father Was A Bus Conductor, Worked As Sales Assistant, But Dreamed Of Becoming Pilot – Guess Who?
From a Conductor’s Son to the Bigg Boss House
This contestant’s father worked as a conductor for the Maharashtra State Transport service. Despite humble beginnings, he paved his own path through hard work and ambition.
A Childhood Dream: Becoming a Pilot
As a child, he reportedly aspired to become a pilot. However, life took a different turn as he shifted his focus towards academics and later ventured into media and entertainment.
Strong Educational Background
The contestant holds a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering and went on to complete an MBA in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research.
Early Career: Worked as a Sales Assistant
Before pursuing his MBA, he worked as a sales assistant at an automobile showroom. During his MBA years, he briefly continued in a similar role but soon realized that the corporate routine wasn’t for him — prompting him to explore comedy as a passion.
Who Are We Talking About?
We’re talking about none other than Pranit More, who has quickly emerged as one of the audience favourites this season.
From Radio Jockey to Comedian
Pranit began his entertainment career as a radio jockey (RJ) with Radio Mirchi, where he worked from 2019 to 2023. He also gained recognition for hosting the Filmfare Awards Marathi.
Controversy Involving Veer Pahariya
In February 2025, More was assaulted by a group of 10–12 individuals during a live stand-up show in Solapur, Maharashtra. The attack reportedly came after from jokes he made about actor Veer Pahariya. Pranit later filed a police complaint, and the incident drew widespread condemnation. Pahariya himself distanced from the violence and publicly apologized.
Pranit More’s Bigg Boss Comeback
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit More, who had temporarily left the show due to health reasons, will be seen making a much-awaited comeback to the house.
