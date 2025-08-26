Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur & Others With A Staggering Net Worth: Earning In Crores, Enjoying Followers In Millions
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List, Fees: Bhaijaan Salman Khan returned as the ultimate numero uno host of Bigg Boss 19. The big daddy of reality TV show is currently running in its fresh season and 16 new contestants have entered Salman's show. Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere streamed LIVE on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on August 24. Today, let's get down to check what is the net worth of some of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. All figures are based on media reports.
Amaal Mallik's Net Worth
According to report by Taazatime.com, the famous singer-music composer enjoys a net worth is Rs 37.5 crore.
Ashnoor Kaur
The famous TV actor has a net worth estimated to be around Rs 7 crore.
Mridul Tiwari
The popular YouTuber has a net worth of Rs 7 crore, reportedly.
Tanya Mittal
Spiritual influencer and TEDx speaker has a net worth of around Rs 2 crore, as per News18.
Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar, a popular social media content creator and choreographer enjoys a whopping net worth of Rs 12 crore.
Nagma Mirajkar
Awez's girlfriend and famous content creator is reported to have a net worth of around Rs 10 crore.
