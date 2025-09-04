Meet Bigg Boss 19's Youngest Contestant- Check Net Worth, Career, Education, Personal Life And Now In BB19 House
Ashnoor Kaur is among the most loved faces of Indian television, admired for her captivating screen presence and her versatility as an actress. Starting her career as a child artist, she soon won audiences over with her innocence and effortless acting. Over the years, she has expanded her portfolio beyond TV, featuring in music videos, web series, and films, earning a loyal fan following across generations. After achieving remarkable success in television and digital projects, Ashnoor has now ventured into reality TV. She created a buzz by becoming the very first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house during its grand premiere on August 24, 2025.
Name, Age and Birthplace
Born on May 3, 2004, in New Delhi, Ashnoor Kaur is 21 years old as of 2025.
Family Background
Ashnoor hails from a Punjabi Sikh family. She is the only child of her parents—Gurmeet Singh, a businessman, and Avneet Kaur, a teacher. Both her parents have been her strongest pillars of support, encouraging her to follow her passion for acting from an early age.
Education and Academic Journey
She completed her schooling at Ryan International School, Mumbai, one of the city’s renowned institutions. Alongside her acting career, Ashnoor excelled academically, scoring 93% in her Class 10 CBSE exams (2019) and 94% in Class 12 (2021). She later pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media degree from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
Acting Debut on Television
Ashnoor stepped into the entertainment industry in 2009 with her debut role in the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani as a child actress. Since then, she has taken on numerous roles in television serials.
Breakthrough Roles
Her major breakthrough came in 2015 when she played young Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later rose to even greater fame with her portrayal of Mini Babita in Patiala Babes (2018).
Entry into Bollywood
Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with cameo appearances in the films Sanju (2018) as young Priya Dutt and Manmarziyaan as Kiran Bagga.
Foray into Digital Platforms
She has also ventured into the digital space with roles in web series such as Pari Hun Main (2021), Butterflies (2024), and School Friends: Season 3 (2025), where she played Yashika Malhotra.
Music Video Appearances
In addition to TV and films, Ashnoor has featured in several popular music videos, including Khidki by Papon, Yaara by Indeep Bakshi and Sumit Goswami, Yaar Ki Mehfil, and Tutt Gaya by Stebin Ben, among others.
Awards and Recognition
Her acting talent has earned her several accolades. In 2019, she won the Indian Telly Award for Next Generation Star for her role in Patiala Babes. Later, in 2021, she bagged the Iconic Gold Award for Youngest Star of the Year.
Relationship Status
Ashnoor has openly mentioned in interviews that she is focused on her career and studies, with little time for dating. While she believes in love, she prefers to wait for the right time and maintains privacy about her personal life.
Social Media Presence
With around 10 million followers on Instagram, Ashnoor enjoys massive popularity on social media, making her one of the most influential young stars online.
Net Worth
According to media reports, as of 2025, Ashnoor Kaur’s net worth is estimated at approximately ₹7 crore.
