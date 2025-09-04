photoDetails

Ashnoor Kaur is among the most loved faces of Indian television, admired for her captivating screen presence and her versatility as an actress. Starting her career as a child artist, she soon won audiences over with her innocence and effortless acting. Over the years, she has expanded her portfolio beyond TV, featuring in music videos, web series, and films, earning a loyal fan following across generations. After achieving remarkable success in television and digital projects, Ashnoor has now ventured into reality TV. She created a buzz by becoming the very first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house during its grand premiere on August 24, 2025.