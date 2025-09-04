Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955481https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-bigg-boss-19s-youngest-contestant-check-net-worth-career-education-personal-life-and-now-in-bb19-house-2955481
NewsPhotosMeet Bigg Boss 19's Youngest Contestant- Check Net Worth, Career, Education, Personal Life And Now In BB19 House
photoDetails

Meet Bigg Boss 19's Youngest Contestant- Check Net Worth, Career, Education, Personal Life And Now In BB19 House

Ashnoor Kaur is among the most loved faces of Indian television, admired for her captivating screen presence and her versatility as an actress. Starting her career as a child artist, she soon won audiences over with her innocence and effortless acting. Over the years, she has expanded her portfolio beyond TV, featuring in music videos, web series, and films, earning a loyal fan following across generations. After achieving remarkable success in television and digital projects, Ashnoor has now ventured into reality TV. She created a buzz by becoming the very first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house during its grand premiere on August 24, 2025.

 

 

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Name, Age and Birthplace

1/12
Name, Age and Birthplace

Born on May 3, 2004, in New Delhi, Ashnoor Kaur is 21 years old as of 2025.

 

Follow Us

Family Background

2/12
Family Background

Ashnoor hails from a Punjabi Sikh family. She is the only child of her parents—Gurmeet Singh, a businessman, and Avneet Kaur, a teacher. Both her parents have been her strongest pillars of support, encouraging her to follow her passion for acting from an early age.

 

Follow Us

Education and Academic Journey

3/12
Education and Academic Journey

She completed her schooling at Ryan International School, Mumbai, one of the city’s renowned institutions. Alongside her acting career, Ashnoor excelled academically, scoring 93% in her Class 10 CBSE exams (2019) and 94% in Class 12 (2021). She later pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media degree from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

 

Follow Us

Acting Debut on Television

4/12
Acting Debut on Television

Ashnoor stepped into the entertainment industry in 2009 with her debut role in the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani as a child actress. Since then, she has taken on numerous roles in television serials.

 

Follow Us

Breakthrough Roles

5/12
Breakthrough Roles

Her major breakthrough came in 2015 when she played young Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later rose to even greater fame with her portrayal of Mini Babita in Patiala Babes (2018).

 

Follow Us

Entry into Bollywood

6/12
Entry into Bollywood

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with cameo appearances in the films Sanju (2018) as young Priya Dutt and Manmarziyaan as Kiran Bagga.

 

Follow Us

Foray into Digital Platforms

7/12
Foray into Digital Platforms

She has also ventured into the digital space with roles in web series such as Pari Hun Main (2021), Butterflies (2024), and School Friends: Season 3 (2025), where she played Yashika Malhotra.

 

Follow Us

Music Video Appearances

8/12
Music Video Appearances

In addition to TV and films, Ashnoor has featured in several popular music videos, including Khidki by Papon, Yaara by Indeep Bakshi and Sumit Goswami, Yaar Ki Mehfil, and Tutt Gaya by Stebin Ben, among others.

 

Follow Us

Awards and Recognition

9/12
Awards and Recognition

Her acting talent has earned her several accolades. In 2019, she won the Indian Telly Award for Next Generation Star for her role in Patiala Babes. Later, in 2021, she bagged the Iconic Gold Award for Youngest Star of the Year.

 

Follow Us

Relationship Status

10/12
Relationship Status

Ashnoor has openly mentioned in interviews that she is focused on her career and studies, with little time for dating. While she believes in love, she prefers to wait for the right time and maintains privacy about her personal life.

 

Follow Us

Social Media Presence

11/12
Social Media Presence

With around 10 million followers on Instagram, Ashnoor enjoys massive popularity on social media, making her one of the most influential young stars online.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth

12/12
Net Worth

According to media reports, as of 2025, Ashnoor Kaur’s net worth is estimated at approximately ₹7 crore.

Follow Us
Ashnoor Kaurashnoor kaur net worthAshnoor kaur boyfriendAshnoor kaur age
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
Gautam Gambhir
Meet Indian Cricketers Who Scored Century In Asia Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, And Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Daksh Gupta
Meet Daksh Gupta, 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin CEO Who Believes In 72-Hour Work Weeks—What’s His Viral ‘9-9-6’ Rule?
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Meet Maruti's First 5-Star Rated SUV: It's Not Brezza Or Grand Vitara - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
India's Most Safest city
India’s Safest City For Women: Not Kolkata Or Mumbai, This Northeastern City Ranks First
NEWS ON ONE CLICK