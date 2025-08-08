Advertisement
Meet Bigg Boss Contestant Who Watched His Kid's FIRST Step Inside The House

Meet the Bigg Boss contestant who witnessed his son’s first steps and melted everyone’s hearts inside the house.
Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
1/9
Image Credits

(All Images: @pritamsingh9/Instagram/YouTube Still/X)

Radio Fame

2/9
Radio Fame

Pritam Singh, popularly known as RJ Preetam Pyare, gained popularity as a radio jockey on Red FM 93.5 Mumbai, known for his charming shows.

Bigg Boss Journey

3/9
Bigg Boss Journey

He participated in Bigg Boss Season 8 and emerged as a loved contestant, eventually finishing as the second runner-up.

Family Visit Inside the House

4/9
Family Visit Inside the House

On Day 66, during an emotional “App Task”, he was granted the opportunity to meet his wife and 14-month-old son inside the house, separated only by a glass partition. This deeply moved both him and the other housemates.

Emotional High Point

5/9
Emotional High Point

He then brought his son into the house, and his son's interaction with the housemates lifted the entire mood inside.

Father of Two

6/9
Father of Two

At the time of Bigg Boss 8, his wife Aman Jot Singh was pregnant. Soon after, they were blessed with a second son, Balraj.

Personal Life

7/9
Personal Life

Pritam is married to Punjabi actress Amanjot Kaur. Their love story, from meeting to marriage, is described as “filmi” and filled with charm.

Beyond Radio & Reality TV

8/9
Beyond Radio & Reality TV

After Bigg Boss 8, Pritam explored opportunities in television, anchoring and acting.

Current Acting Ventures

9/9
Current Acting Ventures

Today, Pritam has transitioned into acting, with credits in projects like VideoCam Scam (2024), Win Marathon (2018), and Battle of Chhuriyaan (2025) .

NEWS ON ONE CLICK