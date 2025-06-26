Meet Bollywood Actor Who Quit Showbiz At 28, Now Is The COO Of Rs 8500 Cr+ Company, Is Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor

2 / 6

Girish Kumar is the son of film producer Kumar S Taurani and the nephew of Ramesh S Taurani. He made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ramaiya Vastavaiya, opposite Shruti Haasan, which was released on July 19, 2013. It was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by his father Kumar S Taurani, who is the managing director of Tips Industries Limited. He got warm reception for his looks and performance as a newcomer. However, after 2013 debut, he featured in 'Loveshhuda' in 2016 - a romantic comedy opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon. But the film tanked at Box Office.

In 2018, Girish was seen in a short film Collateral Damage, which was based on archaic practice that exists in villages. However, this turned out to be his last movie as he moved to the big corporate world and quit showbiz.