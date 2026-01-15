Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: From Engineering To Triple Honors Degree In Business, Finance, and Economics From UK
Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: In this feature, let's take a look at some of the big names from movie industry. These A-listers could have become professionals in different fields but ended up becoming shining B-Town wonders. From engineering to mass communication - guess what these A-listers studied in college:
Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background
The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.
Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications
Kartik Aaryan stayed dedicated to balancing his acting endeavours with studies. Hailing from a family of medical professionals, he completed his schooling in Gwalior, followed his passion for Science, and pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai. Simultaneously, he also nurtured his interest in acting, and later, he enrolled in an acting course.
Ayushmann Khurrana
The talented star majored in English Literature and holds a Master's in Mass Communication.
Preity Zinta
The dimpled beauty has a Bachelor's degree in English with honors and a Master's degree in Criminal Psychology.
Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification
Beyond pursuing engineering, Kriti Sanon also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology, Noida. Later, she ventured into films and registered a striking Bollywood debut with Heropanti.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Shehanshah holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.
Parineeti Chopra
The momma-to-be holds a triple honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from the Manchester Business School in the UK.
Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background
After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.
