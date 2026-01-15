Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: From Engineering To Triple Honors Degree In Business, Finance, and Economics From UK

2 / 9

The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.