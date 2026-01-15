Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3006593https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-bollywood-actors-who-are-highly-educated-from-engineering-to-triple-honors-degree-in-business-finance-and-economics-from-uk-3006593
NewsPhotosMeet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: From Engineering To Triple Honors Degree In Business, Finance, and Economics From UK
photoDetails

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: From Engineering To Triple Honors Degree In Business, Finance, and Economics From UK

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: From engineering to mass communication - guess what these A-listers studied in college.

 

Updated:Jan 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated

1/9
Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated

Meet Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Educated: Bollywood Actors Who Are Highly-Qualified: In this feature, let's take a look at some of the big names from movie industry. These A-listers could have become professionals in different fields but ended up becoming shining B-Town wonders. From engineering to mass communication - guess what these A-listers studied in college:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background

2/9
Late Sushant Singh Rajputs's Educational Background

The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.

Follow Us

Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications

3/9
Kartik Aaryan's Educational Qualifications

Kartik Aaryan stayed dedicated to balancing his acting endeavours with studies. Hailing from a family of medical professionals, he completed his schooling in Gwalior, followed his passion for Science, and pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai. Simultaneously, he also nurtured his interest in acting, and later, he enrolled in an acting course.

Follow Us

Ayushmann Khurrana

4/9
Ayushmann Khurrana

The talented star majored in English Literature and holds a Master's in Mass Communication. 

Follow Us

Preity Zinta

5/9
Preity Zinta

The dimpled beauty has a Bachelor's degree in English with honors and a Master's degree in Criminal Psychology. 

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification

6/9
Kriti Sanon's Educational Qualification

Beyond pursuing engineering, Kriti Sanon also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology, Noida. Later, she ventured into films and registered a striking Bollywood debut with Heropanti.

Follow Us

Amitabh Bachchan

7/9
Amitabh Bachchan

The Shehanshah holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.  

Follow Us

Parineeti Chopra

8/9
Parineeti Chopra

The momma-to-be holds a triple honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from the Manchester Business School in the UK. 

Follow Us

Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background

9/9
Taapsee Pannu's Educational Background

After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.

Follow Us
Meet ActorsBollywood Actors Who Are Highly-QualifiedEducational degrees of actorsKartik AaryanSRKShah Rukh Khanshah rukh khan degreesKartik Aaryan degreesEntertainmentKriti Sanon net worthAmitabh Bachchan net worthAmeesha PatelParineeti Choprahighly educated actors
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Lata Mangeshkar favourite cricketers
Lata Mangeshkar’s All-Time Favourite Cricketing XI: Sir Frank Worrell; Sunil Gavaskar, Gary Sobers, Kapil Dev & Legends. Nightingale Of India's Timeless Dream Team Revealed! Know Captain
camera icon7
title
Haq
Shah Bano Case And Haq: Shah Bano Was 60 During The Legal Battle — What Are The Differences Between Yami Gautam Starrer And The Real Case?
camera icon8
title
World's strongest passports
World's Strongest Passports: Not US Or Japan On Top, THIS Country Takes The Lead; Check India's Rank
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 Spot, Daryl Mitchell Follows Behind, Rohit Sharma Slips To...
camera icon9
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Hike Automatically Take Effect From 1 January 2026? Explained