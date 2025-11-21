Meet Bollywood Actors Who Cracked IIT Exams But Left Engineering For Acting: Number 1 Star Has Rs 12,49,00,00,000 Net Worth, Palatial Bungalow, Lavish Farmhouse & More!

3 / 6

The Badshah of Bollywood studied Economics from Delhi University, and later went on to study Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. But not many know that he actually cracked the entrance exam for IIT before he joined Delhi University. In an 2000 interview with Karan Thapar on BBC, SRK shared that he studied science in school but wanted to pursue a different subject in college.

He shared, “When I was choosing my career, my mom said, ‘I would like you to go into sciences’. I said, ‘Okay, I can take an exam but I would like to do economics because I had finished my sciences from school’. She said, ‘Oh, you want to shift over to economics but can you do the IIT entrance? Can you do this engineering entrance?’’ I said, ‘I can’ and she said, ‘Okay, just show it to me’. So I did it and I passed it. And then she said, ‘You don’t need to take it, you now go and do your economics’.”