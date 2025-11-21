Meet Bollywood Actors Who Cracked IIT Exams But Left Engineering For Acting: Number 1 Star Has Rs 12,49,00,00,000 Net Worth, Palatial Bungalow, Lavish Farmhouse & More!
Bollywood Actors Who Cracked IIT Exams: Some of the biggest names who cracked the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examination include Shah Rukh Khan, late Sushant Singh Rajput among others.
Bollywood Actors Who Cracked IIT Exams
Bollywood Actors Who Cracked IIT Exams: Yes, some of our big names are also brightest of all in the showbiz world. These actors to follow their inner calling, left the academic inclination and chose acting as a profession. Some of the biggest names who cracked the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examination include Shah Rukh Khan, late Sushant Singh Rajput and many others who are actually IIT graduates.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput
The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.
Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood studied Economics from Delhi University, and later went on to study Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. But not many know that he actually cracked the entrance exam for IIT before he joined Delhi University. In an 2000 interview with Karan Thapar on BBC, SRK shared that he studied science in school but wanted to pursue a different subject in college.
He shared, “When I was choosing my career, my mom said, ‘I would like you to go into sciences’. I said, ‘Okay, I can take an exam but I would like to do economics because I had finished my sciences from school’. She said, ‘Oh, you want to shift over to economics but can you do the IIT entrance? Can you do this engineering entrance?’’ I said, ‘I can’ and she said, ‘Okay, just show it to me’. So I did it and I passed it. And then she said, ‘You don’t need to take it, you now go and do your economics’.”
Amol Parashar
The versatile actor graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as a Mechanical engineer and later quit his job at ZS Associates to join the arts.
Jitendra Kumar
The Panchayat fame star while studying civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur, developed a liking for acting. Jitendra Kumar has done many stage plays as the Governor of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at the IIT where he met Biswapati Sarkar, who eventually invited him to join TVF in 2012, reportedly.
Vipul Goyal
An IIT Bombay Mechanical Engineering graduate, is now a stand-up comedian and actor known for the series Humorously Yours. He featured in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada and Such Is Life.
Trending Photos