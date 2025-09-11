Advertisement
Meet Bollywood Actress Who Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Has Worked With Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi; Her Name Is..
photoDetails

Meet Bollywood Actress Who Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Has Worked With Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi; Her Name Is..

While thousands of aspirants prepare each year to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination in hopes of joining prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), here is one inspiring success story that stands out.
Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Simala Prasad’s Journey

Simala Prasad’s Journey

Simala Prasad was born on October 8, 1980, to Mehrunnisa Parvez and Dr. Bhagirath Prasad. Her mother is a renowned writer who was honored with the Padma Shri award, while her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, is a former IAS officer, a university vice-chancellor, and served as an MP from Bhind (2014–2019).

From Reel to Real-Life Heroine

From Reel to Real-Life Heroine

Simala had an interest in the arts from a young age. She actively participated in various cultural programs during her school days.

Education

Education

She studied at St. Joseph's Co-ed School and earned a B.Com degree from the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education. She then completed her postgraduate studies at Barkatullah University, where she topped her exams and was awarded a gold medal.

Acting Debut

Acting Debut

In addition to being a UPSC officer, Simala also stepped into the world of Bollywood. In 2016, she made her acting debut in the film Alif, directed by Zaigham Imam. She later appeared in the 2019 movie Nakkash, where she shared the screen with acclaimed actors such as Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Rajesh Sharma.

Road to UPSC

Road to UPSC

Simala was serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, after clearing the MPPSC exam. However, she remained committed to her dream of cracking the UPSC and began preparing for it alongside her job.

New Movie

New Movie

Last year, the actress-turned-IPS officer made headlines for reportedly appearing in The Narmada Story, a film based on true events. Simala was said to play the role of a "supercop." The movie also features well-known actors like Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, and Anjali Patil.

Success Without Coaching

Success Without Coaching

Simala cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt without any coaching. She became an IPS officer in 2010, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 51.

Success Mantra

Success Mantra

Simala's secret to success? Never giving up on any of her dreams and staying determined to achieve them all. Her journey is a powerful example of what perseverance, focus, and belief in oneself can accomplish.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK