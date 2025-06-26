Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Bollywood Actress Who Once Was A Class Topper With IAS Dreams, Now Works Alongside Dhanush, Vikrant Massey And John Abraham
Meet Bollywood Actress Who Once Was A Class Topper With IAS Dreams, Now Works Alongside Dhanush, Vikrant Massey And John Abraham

This actress went from dreaming of the civil services to becoming a top student and a celebrated star across Indian cinema.
Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
An Early Spark of Brilliance

An Early Spark of Brilliance

This Bollywood actress was a top performer from the start—she aced her classes after 10, setting the stage for a future marked by excellence.

From Civil Services Dreams to the Silver Screen

From Civil Services Dreams to the Silver Screen

In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, this actress revealed that her original dream was to become an IAS officer; civil service was her true calling before fate intervened.

Who is She?

Who is She?

This actress is none other than Raashii Khanna, and though her ambitions once lay elsewhere, destiny led her to the silver screen, altering the course of her life.

Rooted in Middle-Class Values

Rooted in Middle-Class Values

In another candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raashii opened up about her middle-class upbringing. Her father worked in business, her mother was a school principal, and her brother served in the merchant navy. She recalled how her brother once handed her a list of prestigious institutions. Inspired, she doubled down on her studies and ended up topping her class.

Bollywood Debut

Bollywood Debut

Raashii made her Bollywood debut opposite John Abraham in Madras Cafe (2013), marking her entry into the Hindi film industry.

Box Office

Box Office

Though her role in Madras Cafe was relatively brief, the film was a box-office success, made on a Rs 35 crore budget and grossing Rs 70 crore, earning her valuable visibility.

Rising Star in the South

Rising Star in the South

After her debut, she carved a niche in South Indian cinema, starring alongside major names like Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Sethupathi, and establishing herself as a pan-India star.

Comeback

Comeback

In 2024, she made a powerful return to Bollywood with Yodha (opposite Sidharth Malhotra) and The Sabarmati Report, proving she’s here to stay.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(Image All: IMDb/Instagram/Facebook)

