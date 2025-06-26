Meet Bollywood Actress Who Once Was A Class Topper With IAS Dreams, Now Works Alongside Dhanush, Vikrant Massey And John Abraham
An Early Spark of Brilliance
This Bollywood actress was a top performer from the start—she aced her classes after 10, setting the stage for a future marked by excellence.
From Civil Services Dreams to the Silver Screen
In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, this actress revealed that her original dream was to become an IAS officer; civil service was her true calling before fate intervened.
Who is She?
This actress is none other than Raashii Khanna, and though her ambitions once lay elsewhere, destiny led her to the silver screen, altering the course of her life.
Rooted in Middle-Class Values
In another candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raashii opened up about her middle-class upbringing. Her father worked in business, her mother was a school principal, and her brother served in the merchant navy. She recalled how her brother once handed her a list of prestigious institutions. Inspired, she doubled down on her studies and ended up topping her class.
Bollywood Debut
Raashii made her Bollywood debut opposite John Abraham in Madras Cafe (2013), marking her entry into the Hindi film industry.
Box Office
Though her role in Madras Cafe was relatively brief, the film was a box-office success, made on a Rs 35 crore budget and grossing Rs 70 crore, earning her valuable visibility.
Rising Star in the South
After her debut, she carved a niche in South Indian cinema, starring alongside major names like Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Sethupathi, and establishing herself as a pan-India star.
Comeback
In 2024, she made a powerful return to Bollywood with Yodha (opposite Sidharth Malhotra) and The Sabarmati Report, proving she’s here to stay.
Image Credits
(Image All: IMDb/Instagram/Facebook)
