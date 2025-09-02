Meet Bollywood Actress Who Turned Orhan Awatramani Into Orry - The Flashy BFF Of Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & All Gen-Z Stars - In Pics

4 / 7

In a podcast with Kunnika Sadanand, Kim Sharma opened up on her strategies and how Orry became famous. She said, “So the mystery around Orry is a large part of the strategy that we use to build an enigma. So we never really answer questions around him. I would say, I think he's one of the most successful social experiments that have occurred in the last, recent times. He's an extremely cerebral person, very intelligent, very targeted.

Kim added “He's not an influencer, we never say that. He's a celebrity. I think he's moved past a lot of limitations or boundaries or boxes or titles. He's a person of large influence. A celebrity in every sense of the word. He commands as much attention as anybody that's doing anything.”