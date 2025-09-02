Meet Bollywood Actress Who Turned Orhan Awatramani Into Orry - The Flashy BFF Of Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & All Gen-Z Stars - In Pics
Actress Who Turned Orhan Awatramani Into Orry: Who doesn't know Orry? The social media sensation, who is almost everywhere bombing your Instagram feeds or memes is a high and mighty enigma, we all wanna know about. But how did he become a sensation on internet? Today, let's dig deeper into finding out who made Orhan Awatramani the Orry we all know now!
Meet Actress Behind Orry's Fame
Not many know that behind Orry's stupendous success is none other than Mohabbatein star Kim Sharma. She made her acting debut in the 2000 YRF release and got recognition for it. Kim Sharma went on to appear in films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Khadgam (2002), Fida (2004), Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005) and Godfather (2007) among others.
What Is Kim Sharma Doing Now?
Former actress is now the Executive Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency and is managing Orry, among others, reportedly.
Kim Sharma On Orry's Success
In a podcast with Kunnika Sadanand, Kim Sharma opened up on her strategies and how Orry became famous. She said, “So the mystery around Orry is a large part of the strategy that we use to build an enigma. So we never really answer questions around him. I would say, I think he's one of the most successful social experiments that have occurred in the last, recent times. He's an extremely cerebral person, very intelligent, very targeted.
Kim added “He's not an influencer, we never say that. He's a celebrity. I think he's moved past a lot of limitations or boundaries or boxes or titles. He's a person of large influence. A celebrity in every sense of the word. He commands as much attention as anybody that's doing anything.”
Orry's Fashion Choice
With a quirky fashion sense, Orry ensures to be the centre of attention. By donning baggy and oversized outfits, Orry has proven to prioritise comfort, yet keeping his fashion sense impeccable. You can't miss his funky mobile covers.
Orry's Gen-Z Bollywood BFFs
He is seen with almost all Gen-Z star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda and has several recent pictures with Nysa Devgan from their New Year’s vacation to Dubai. According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.
Kim Sharma's Dating History
Kim Sharma dated Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, followed by a marriage to Kenyan-based businessman Ali Punjani in 2010, however the duo headed for a divorce in 2017 and she returned to India. Later, she was linked-up with actor Harshvardhan Rane.
After her divorce, she was in a relationship with tennis star Leander Paes, which they made Instagram official in 2021. However, after Kim deleted all her pictures with Leander on social media which previously she posted in 2023, buzz about their Splitsville went viral.
