Meet Bollywood actresses and their famous Pakistani lookalikes: 29-year-old dimpled beauty to 31-year-old newlywed star - Pics

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Famous Bollywood actresses and their Pakistani lookalikes: In this feature, let's take a look at popular names from Hindi film industry who have their doppelgangers across the border. Many known faces from Lollywood are often compared to Indian beauties. Whether it is their uncanny resemblance or similar features - can you guess who are these Bollywood actresses who have Pakistani doppelgangers?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)