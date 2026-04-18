Meet Bollywood actresses and their famous Pakistani lookalikes: 29-year-old dimpled beauty to 31-year-old newlywed star - Pics
Famous Bollywood actresses and their Pakistani lookalikes: Can you guess who are these Bollywood actresses who have Pakistani doppelgangers?
Famous Bollywood actresses and their Pakistani lookalikes
Famous Bollywood actresses and their Pakistani lookalikes: In this feature, let's take a look at popular names from Hindi film industry who have their doppelgangers across the border. Many known faces from Lollywood are often compared to Indian beauties. Whether it is their uncanny resemblance or similar features - can you guess who are these Bollywood actresses who have Pakistani doppelgangers?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kanwal Cheema
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kanwal Cheema
Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger is a Pakistani Entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema. Her videos went viral sometime back where fans compared her with the Bollywood beauty.
Katrina Kaif and Sidra Niazi
Katrina Kaif and Sidra Niazi
Sidra Niazi is a famous Pakistani actress who fans feel has a similar facial structure, especially in certain makeup and lighting setups resembling Katrina's early days.
Alia Bhatt & Hania Aamir
Alia Bhatt & Hania Aamir
Both are top actors in Bollywood and Lollywood. Social media fans have many a times shared posts highlighting the striking similarities in their features, especially the dimples!
Sonakshi Sinha and Javeria Abbasi
Sonakshi Sinha and Javeria Abbasi
Many a times, fans on social media have pointed out striking similarity between Bollywood stunner Sonakshi and famous Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi.
Chitrangada Singh and Mehwish Hayat
Chitrangada Singh and Mehwish Hayat
Bollywood's hottie Chitrangada is known for her bold and glamourous look. Pakistani top actress Mehwish Hayat shares an uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood actress - especially their hairdo and facial similarity.
Anushka Sharma & Ramsha Khan
Anushka Sharma & Ramsha Khan
Ramsha has often been referred as lookalike of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma due to their similar hairstyle and facial features.
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