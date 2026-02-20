Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Bollywood actresses who owned the androgynous power dressing game & how: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora
photoDetails

Meet Bollywood actresses who owned the androgynous power dressing game & how: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora

From bold fashion statement in gowns to perfectly tailored suits - let's check out 7 beauties in crisp pantsuits, wowing the audiences:

Updated:Feb 20, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Bollywood actresses in androgynous dressing

1/8
Bollywood actresses in androgynous dressing

Bollywood actresses in androgynous dressing: Most of our B-Town divas are fashion icons as they look stunning in not just what they wear but also pick the best from the lot - at times making their personal choice as a power dressing statement. Today, in this feature let's take a look at androgynous style, effortlessly pulled-off by our desi divas. From bold fashion statement in gowns to perfectly tailored suits - let's check out 7 beauties in crisp pantsuits, wowing the audiences:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Yami Gautam in mushy lime pantsuit

2/8
Yami Gautam in mushy lime pantsuit

Yami Gautam in mushy yellow pantsuit

Yami Gautam turned heads in an oversized butter yellow mushy pantsuit. The blazer and coordinated trousers create an effortlessly chic look. She made a cool ponytail with minimal make-up. 

Sushmita Sen in monochrome pantsuit

3/8
Sushmita Sen in monochrome pantsuit

Sushmita Sen in monochrome pantsuit

Sushmita Sen is elegance par personified in black suit with a dramatic white contrast collars in V-shape neck pattern. The double-breasted design and wide-leg pants make her look sleek and taller. 

Malaika Arora in red hot pantsuit

4/8
Malaika Arora in red hot pantsuit

Malaika Arora in red hot pantsuit

Malaika turns up the heat in a deep yet vibrant red pantsuit, looking crisp and hot. She wore metallic pumps and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Isha Koppikar in hot pink pantsuit

5/8
Isha Koppikar in hot pink pantsuit

Isha Koppikar in hot pink pantsuit 

Isha Koppikar turned up at an event in a head-to-toe hot pink crushed velvet suit - perfectly complementing the actress's bold persona. 

Deepika Padukone in purple pantsuit

6/8
Deepika Padukone in purple pantsuit

Deepika Padukone in purple pantsuit

The gorgeous A-lister wore a striking purple pantsuit back in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival. She was styled by her constant Shaleena Nathani, who often is credited for creating her amazing looks in films and red-carpet events.

Ananya Panday in pantsuit

7/8
Ananya Panday in pantsuit

Ananya Panday in pantsuit

Ananya Panday’s appearance in a Ralph Lauren suit back in 2024 at the Indian Sports Honours Awards hogged attention as she wore a chalk-striped, double-breasted flannel jacket from Ralph Lauren’s collection, 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pantsuit

8/8
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pantsuit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pantsuit

The stunner looks chic in a navy blue double-breasted suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. 

