MEET Bollywood's Top 6 Beloved Mother-Son Duos: From Neetu Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor To Veena Kaushal-Vicky Kaushal And More
photoDetails

MEET Bollywood’s Top 6 Beloved Mother-Son Duos: From Neetu Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor To Veena Kaushal-Vicky Kaushal And More

In an industry glittering with fame and glamour, some of Bollywood’s biggest stars remind us that no matter how high they soar, the bond with their mothers remains unbreakable.
Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Bollywood Mother-Son Duos

1/8
Bollywood Mother-Son Duos

From sacred temple visits to red carpet events, these mother-son duos exemplify love, support, and deep-rooted connections that stay strong beyond the spotlight.

 

Rohit Saraf and Anita Saraf

2/8
Rohit Saraf and Anita Saraf

Rohit Saraf’s heartfelt bond with his mother Anita Saraf recently warmed fans’ hearts when he shared a serene moment with her at the Golden Temple. Known as his biggest supporter, Anita has been a quiet yet powerful presence in Rohit’s life, standing by him through every step of his career.

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

3/8
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

One of Bollywood’s evergreen mother-son pairs, Neetu Kapoor has long been Ranbir Kapoor’s mentor and emotional anchor. Whether appearing together on popular shows like Koffee With Karan or attending family celebrations, their affectionate and graceful relationship shines through.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

4/8
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Despite a more private lifestyle, Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh share a warm, grounded bond that surfaces during family gatherings and casual outings. As Ibrahim embarks on his own acting journey, Amrita’s quiet strength and unwavering support remain his solid foundation.

 

Vicky Kaushal and Veena Kaushal

5/8
Vicky Kaushal and Veena Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal often credits his mother Veena as the emotional core of his life. Their candid moments, from religious pujas before movie releases to lighthearted social media interactions, highlight an easygoing and affectionate connection.

 

Kartik Aaryan and Mala Tiwari

6/8
Kartik Aaryan and Mala Tiwari

Kartik Aaryan is never shy about celebrating his mother Mala Tiwari on social media. Whether sharing selfies, award moments, or funny birthday tributes, Kartik’s closeness to Mala extends to festivals, temple visits, and movie launches where she remains his constant companion.

 

Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azeem

7/8
Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azeem

Deeply rooted in the arts, Ishaan Khatter shares a spiritual and expressive relationship with mother Neelima Azeem. Their public conversations often feel like heartfelt masterclasses on love, creativity, and personal growth, revealing the depth of their bond.

 

Actors With Their Mothers

8/8
Actors With Their Mothers

While these Bollywood stars live under the glare of fame, their relationships with their mothers reveal a grounded, genuine side, showing that behind every superstar is a mother’s unwavering love and support. (Image Credits: X/Instagram/filephoto)

