NewsPhotosMeet Bollywood's Richest Person — Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Karan Johar; Not Even An Actor Or Director; Started Career Selling Toothbrushes; Has Net Worth Of......
Meet Bollywood's Richest Person — Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Karan Johar; Not Even An Actor Or Director; Started Career Selling Toothbrushes; Has Net Worth Of......

In this feature, we take a look at Bollywood’s richest person — and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan or Karan Johar. Interestingly, this individual has never acted, directed, or performed in a film.
Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood's Richest Man?

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Richest Man?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently became the first Indian actor to achieve billionaire status, as per this year’s Hurun India Rich List.

Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth stands at $1.4 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) making him the richest actor in the country.

 

But Is SRK the Richest Person in Bollywood?

But Is SRK the Richest Person in Bollywood?

Surprisingly, the Jawan star isn’t the richest man in Bollywood. He’s reportedly surpassed by someone who has never been in front of the camera.

 

Who Is the Richest Man in Bollywood?

Who Is the Richest Man in Bollywood?

As per both the Hurun India Rich List 2025 and Forbes, the richest person in the Hindi film industry is producer and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala.

 

Ronnie Screwvala's Net Worth

Ronnie Screwvala’s Net Worth

Ronnie Screwvala’s reported net worth is $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 13,300 crore)  making him richer than even Shah Rukh Khan.

 

Richer Than Bollywood's Top Filmmakers

Richer Than Bollywood’s Top Filmmakers

Screwvala surpasses some of the industry’s biggest names like Karan Johar, whose net worth is around Rs 1,880 crore, and the Bachchan family, who are worth approximately Rs 1,630 crore.

Even successful producers like Bhushan Kumar and Aditya Chopra, whose net worth ranges between Rs 8,000–10,000 crore each, did not feature on the Hurun Rich List 2025.

Did You Know Ronnie Screwvala Started His Career Selling Toothbrushes?

Did You Know Ronnie Screwvala Started His Career Selling Toothbrushes?

Before becoming a media mogul, Ronnie Screwvala began his career in the 1980s by manufacturing toothbrushes. He then ventured into the cable TV business, setting the foundation for his media empire.

 

What Movies Has Ronnie Screwvala Produced?

What Movies Has Ronnie Screwvala Produced?

Screwvala later founded UTV, which began as a television studio and evolved into one of India’s leading production houses. Under UTV, he backed iconic films like Lakshya, Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, and Fashion.

In 2012, The Walt Disney Company acquired UTV in a billion-dollar deal. Screwvala went on to establish RSVP Movies, producing acclaimed films such as Kedarnath, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sam Bahadur.

