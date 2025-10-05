6 / 8

Screwvala surpasses some of the industry’s biggest names like Karan Johar, whose net worth is around Rs 1,880 crore, and the Bachchan family, who are worth approximately Rs 1,630 crore.

Even successful producers like Bhushan Kumar and Aditya Chopra, whose net worth ranges between Rs 8,000–10,000 crore each, did not feature on the Hurun Rich List 2025.