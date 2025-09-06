Meet Charles Sobhraj & Madhukar Bapurao Zende – The Bikini Killer And The Mumbai Cop Who Caught Him Twice, On Whom Manoj Bajpayee’s New Role Is Based
Who Was Inspector Zende?
Madhukar Bapurao Zende was a fearless ACP in Mumbai Police, known for hunting down dangerous criminals. His biggest achievement? Arresting Charles Sobhraj two times, making him a national hero.
Who Was Charles Sobhraj?
Nicknamed the “Bikini Killer” and “The Serpent,” Sobhraj was linked to over 20 murders of Western tourists in the 1970s. He would drug, rob, and kill his victims along the Hippie Trail.
Their First Encounter
Zende first crossed paths with Sobhraj in 1971 when the killer came to Mumbai with a gang. This marked the beginning of a long chase between the cop and the criminal.
The First Arrest
Zende tracked him down and made the first arrest, earning respect across the police force. But Sobhraj wasn’t done yet , his escape from Tihar Jail years later reignited the manhunt.
The Goa Arrest
In 1986, Zende finally caught Sobhraj again, this time in a Goa café. He had no handcuffs, so he tied him up with ropes from the café staff. This daring move made headlines nationwide.
Zende vs Mumbai’s Underworld
Apart from Sobhraj, Zende cracked several big cases involving dons like Haji Mastan and Tiger Memon, cementing his status as one of Mumbai’s top cops.
Reel vs Real
In Inspector Zende, Manoj Bajpayee plays the legendary cop, while Jim Sarbh plays Carl Bhojraj, inspired by Sobhraj. The show brings their thrilling cat-and-mouse game to life.
