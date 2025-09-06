Advertisement
Meet Charles Sobhraj & Madhukar Bapurao Zende – The Bikini Killer And The Mumbai Cop Who Caught Him Twice, On Whom Manoj Bajpayee’s New Role Is Based

Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende is trending since its release on September 5. The show is based on real-life ACP Madhukar Bapurao Zende, the man who famously arrested the “Bikini Killer” Charles Sobhraj - twice!
Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Who Was Inspector Zende?

Who Was Inspector Zende?

Madhukar Bapurao Zende was a fearless ACP in Mumbai Police, known for hunting down dangerous criminals. His biggest achievement? Arresting Charles Sobhraj two times, making him a national hero.

 

Who Was Charles Sobhraj?

Who Was Charles Sobhraj?

Nicknamed the “Bikini Killer” and “The Serpent,” Sobhraj was linked to over 20 murders of Western tourists in the 1970s. He would drug, rob, and kill his victims along the Hippie Trail.

 

Their First Encounter

Their First Encounter

Zende first crossed paths with Sobhraj in 1971 when the killer came to Mumbai with a gang. This marked the beginning of a long chase between the cop and the criminal.

 

The First Arrest

The First Arrest

Zende tracked him down and made the first arrest, earning respect across the police force. But Sobhraj wasn’t done yet , his escape from Tihar Jail years later reignited the manhunt.

The Goa Arrest

The Goa Arrest

In 1986, Zende finally caught Sobhraj again, this time in a Goa café. He had no handcuffs, so he tied him up with ropes from the café staff. This daring move made headlines nationwide.

Zende vs Mumbai’s Underworld

Zende vs Mumbai’s Underworld

Apart from Sobhraj, Zende cracked several big cases involving dons like Haji Mastan and Tiger Memon, cementing his status as one of Mumbai’s top cops.

Reel vs Real

Reel vs Real

In Inspector Zende, Manoj Bajpayee plays the legendary cop, while Jim Sarbh plays Carl Bhojraj, inspired by Sobhraj. The show brings their thrilling cat-and-mouse game to life.

