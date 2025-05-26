Meet Czech Model Who Met Her Ex-Husband At Osho Ashram, Her Sensuous Bollywood Dance Number Made Her Overnight Star, She Quit Films, Is Now Living In...
This beautiful Czech girl won over fans in India with her famous Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo song from the movie Dum (2002).
Meet Czech Model Who Met Her Ex-Husband At Osho Ashram
Any guess who are we talking about? This beautiful Czech girl won over fans in India with her famous Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo song from the movie Dum (2002). Yana Gupta after featuring in a few movies and item songs, made a quiet exit and has not been a part of any Bollywood project for the last many years. Where is Yana today, ever wondered?
Who Is Yana Gupta?
Yana Gupta is a Czech model turned Bollywood actress, who started off her modelling career at the age of 16, in Japan after graduating in Park Architecture and Gardening. When in India, she was at Rajneesh ashram (Osho) in Pune. According to Wikipedia information, Yana met artist Satyakam Gupta at the ashram and later the two got married there in 2001.
However, the couple got divorced in 2005.
Where Is Yana Gupta Now?
Not much is known about her whereabouts today. But a few pictures by a photographer that he clicked in 2021 and 2022 are available on social media. Yana was last seen in the song Joganiya in the 2018 film Dassehra. Reportedly, she has left Mumbai and shifted to Goa, where she practises yoga, meditation, and spirituality.
Meet The Babuji Girl
It was in 2002, In 2002 that Yana Gupta was seen in 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo' song from the film Dum and guess what? she nailed it. Later, she also appeared in an item song in Venkatesh's Gharshana.
Yana Gupta Controversy
In 2010, Yana Gupta courted controversy when at a children's charity event she was captured without her innerwear. She reportedly called it a wardrobe malfunction but many trolled her and brushed it aside as a publicity stunt.
Last Seen In...
She also performed in the Bigg Boss 6 finale and was a finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before losing to Meiyang Chang. Babuji Girl Yana Gupta was last seen in the film Dassehra (2018) starring Neil Nitin Mukesh. She did a dance number titled 'Joganiya'.
Trending Photos