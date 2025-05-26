Meet Czech Model Who Met Her Ex-Husband At Osho Ashram, Her Sensuous Bollywood Dance Number Made Her Overnight Star, She Quit Films, Is Now Living In...

2 / 6

Yana Gupta is a Czech model turned Bollywood actress, who started off her modelling career at the age of 16, in Japan after graduating in Park Architecture and Gardening. When in India, she was at Rajneesh ashram (Osho) in Pune. According to Wikipedia information, Yana met artist Satyakam Gupta at the ashram and later the two got married there in 2001.

However, the couple got divorced in 2005.