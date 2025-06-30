Meet Dashing Indian Superstar Who Came To Mumbai With Rs 1500 In Pocket, Got First Paycheck Of Only Rs 50 But Today Boasts Of Rs 7500 Cr Net Worth - In Pics

5 / 9

Although Hema Malini's directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai (1992) was his maiden film. But SRK's debut turned out to be Deewana opposite Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. It was a superhit venture and earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance. In the same year, he did Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, and the comedy Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was his first of many collaborations with the actress Juhi Chawla. In 1993, he featured in Baazigar and Darr - and presented an anti-hero image which earned him and name and fame. For Baazigar, he got his first

Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He continued with hit movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam and Karan Arjun for two years. Then in 1995, came Yash Raj Films (YRF) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with Kajol, which was directed by debutant filmmaker Aditya Chopra. This movie became a classic and made SRK a perfect romantic lead which Bollywood had been yearning for.

From that day to this present day - there has been no looking back for the star. He featured in many super hit films, some did well while some didn't. But what remains unchanged is the love of the people across the globe, several accolades and awards.