Meet Dashing Indian Superstar Who Came To Mumbai With Rs 1500 In Pocket, Got First Paycheck Of Only Rs 50 But Today Boasts Of Rs 7500 Cr Net Worth - In Pics
Success Story Of Bollywood: Today, let's go through the nostalgia pages and feel a pump of vigour reading about our favourite superstar's rags-to-riches story.
Richest Indian Actor Of 2025
Richest Indian Actor Of 2025: We all love to read the success stories of various personalities across the globe, inspiring millions to achieve their far-fetched dreams. But when it comes to the showbiz world, who better than the king of romance - Shah Rukh Khan, who comes from a non-filmy background and went on to become one of the biggest superstars country has ever seen? Today, he has become the Richest Indian Actor Of 2025. In this 'success story' feature, let's go through the nostalgia pages and feel a pump of vigour reading about our favourite SRK's rags-to-riches story.
SRK's Humble Beginnings
Born to Mir Taj Mohammed Khan - an Independence activist and Lateef Fatima, a magistrate, was the daughter of a senior government engineer - SRK spent the initial five years at his maternal grandfather Iftikhar Ahmed's house in Mangalore.
Shah Rukh stayed in New Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area and studied at the prestigious St. Columba's School. He later took admission in Delhi University's Hansraj College (1985–88) and did bachelor's degree in Economics. He joined Delhi's Theatre Action Group (TAG) and became actively involved in theatre under Barry John. After college, he enrolled for a Master's degree in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia but left the course midway to pursue his acting career.
Shah Rukh Khan - A rising TV star
Shah Rukh kickstarted his career in television with Lekh Tandon's TV series Dil Dariya in 1988. However, due to production delays, Raj Kumar Kapoor directed 1989 series Fauji which became his small-screen debut eventually. This was followed by filmmaker Aziz Mirza's TV series Circus (1989–90) and Mani Kaul's miniseries Idiot (1992). He did small roles in Umeed (1989) Wagle Ki Duniya (1988–90), and an English-language television film titled In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989).
His father died of Cancer in 1981 and SRK's mother breathed her last in 1991. In many of his interviews, the superstar has expressed his regret of not being able to show his mom the work he was doing in the movies at that time. She couldn't see his debut movie.
Shah Rukh Khan's Personal Life
SRK got married to longtime girlfriend and interior designer Gauri Chibber in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on October 25, 199. The couple have three kids - son Aryan, daughter Suhana and AbRam who was born in 2013 through surrogacy.
SRK's Big Bollywood Dream
Although Hema Malini's directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai (1992) was his maiden film. But SRK's debut turned out to be Deewana opposite Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. It was a superhit venture and earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance. In the same year, he did Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, and the comedy Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was his first of many collaborations with the actress Juhi Chawla. In 1993, he featured in Baazigar and Darr - and presented an anti-hero image which earned him and name and fame. For Baazigar, he got his first
Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
He continued with hit movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam and Karan Arjun for two years. Then in 1995, came Yash Raj Films (YRF) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with Kajol, which was directed by debutant filmmaker Aditya Chopra. This movie became a classic and made SRK a perfect romantic lead which Bollywood had been yearning for.
From that day to this present day - there has been no looking back for the star. He featured in many super hit films, some did well while some didn't. But what remains unchanged is the love of the people across the globe, several accolades and awards.
Meet The Richest Indian Actor Of 2025
Esquire's latest list about the 'Top 10 Richest Actors in the World' is out! Interestingly, the only Indian star making it to the much-hyped list if none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Bollywood has managed to grab the 4th spot on this global ranking, with his strong financial backing. He has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.
SRK'S Staggering Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood is also the richest actor in India. Esquire estimates his net worth at $876.5 million (around ₹7500 crore), which also makes him the fourth-richest actor in the world. Shah Rukh is behind Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion), Dwayne Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Tom Cruise ($891 million) on the list. He has beaten Hollywood biggies including George Clooney ($742.8 million), Robert de Niro ($735.5 million), and Brad Pitt ($594.2 million) in the list.
Shah Rukh Khan vs Rest Of Bollywood Net Worth
While SRK'S net worth is estimated to be a whopping Rs 7500 crore, let's figure out what the others standing reads. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore), and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2500 crore). It is actress and SRK's friend Juhi Chawla who comes in second close to him with Rs 4600 crore net worth, way ahead of many A-lister actors in India.
SRK's Upcoming Projects
He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, after blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. He is now gearing up for his next film titled 'King', in which he will share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan. King is reportedly slated for a 2026 release. Actress Deepika Padukone is likely to join the cast. Abhishek Bachchan also plays a pivotal part in it.
