Meet Dharmendra's Daughter-In-Law Deepti Bhatnagar: Trained By Shah Rukh Khan, She Quit Bollywood To Carve Her Own Path — Know Her IMPRESSIVE Net Worth
Meet Dharmendra's Daughter-In-Law Deepti Bhatnagar: Trained By Shah Rukh Khan, She Quit Bollywood To Carve Her Own Path — Know Her IMPRESSIVE Net Worth

Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-Law: Bollywood legend Dharmendra’s recent hospitalisation grabbed headlines, bringing not just the veteran actor but his extended family into the spotlight. While the Deols are synonymous with cinematic stardom—featuring stars like Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Abhay—one family member charted a very different course.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Spotlight After Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

Spotlight After Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation

Dharmendra’s hospitalisation recently went viral, drawing public attention not only to the veteran actor but also to members of the extended Deol family, including those who took unconventional career paths.

Deepti Bhatnagar

Deepti Bhatnagar

Deepti Bhatnagar, Dharmendra’s daughter-in-law, chose a different trajectory from the family’s acting legacy, transitioning from a brief acting career to becoming a successful travel vlogger.

From Meerut Girl to Mumbai Success Story

From Meerut Girl to Mumbai Success Story

Born in Meerut, Deepti moved to Mumbai, first starting a handicraft business before entering modelling, quickly earning Rs 1 lakh within a month and buying her dream Juhu home within a year.

A Career Spanning Multiple Film Industries

A Career Spanning Multiple Film Industries

Her acting career spanned multiple industries, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, with notable roles in Ram Shashtra, Pelli Sandadi, Dharma Chakkaram, and the Hollywood film Inferno.

Deepti's Filmography

Deepti's Filmography

Deepti also ventured into television with the lead role in the 1998 series Yeh Hai Raaz and appeared in Indra Kumar’s Mann alongside Aamir Khan.

Trained by Shah Rukh Khan but Turned Away from Stardom

Trained by Shah Rukh Khan but Turned Away from Stardom

She revealed to Hindustan Times in 2022 that she trained under Shah Rukh Khan for the role of Anna in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, but backed out of the screen test, leading the role to go to Suchitra Krishnamoorthy.

Deepti's Journey from Co-Star to Family Matriarch

Deepti’s Journey from Co-Star to Family Matriarch

Deepti eventually married Randeep Arya, whom she first met while shooting a commercial where they played husband and wife. “Randeep and I did a commercial, in which he played my husband. We got engaged the same year. Then, I moved in with him. After eight years, I asked him, 'Shaadi karoge ab?' (Will you marry me now?)," Times of India reported. The couple now share two sons, Shubh, 18, and Shiv, 12 and Deepti is also aunt to TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is married to her niece Neha Swami.

(All Images: Instagram)

Net Worth

Net Worth

As per a 2022 report by Matlabi news, her estimated report is said to be Rs 25 to 30 Cr.

Dharmendra
