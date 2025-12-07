Advertisement
Meet ‘Dhurandhar’ Director Aditya Dhar: Kashmiri Pandit Whose Dharma Debut Was Stopped By Uri Attack, But 'Uri' Made His Career

As Dhurandhar storms theatres, it has become the talk of the town, with fans raving about the film. Here’s a closer look at the man behind the blockbuster.
Updated:Dec 07, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Meet Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar has firmly established himself as one of Bollywood’s leading directors, especially after the release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. Known for blending patriotism with high-octane drama, Dhar has carved a niche for himself in the action and thriller genre.

 

Directed Uri

Dhar rose to fame with the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film not only shattered box office records but also earned him the National Film Award for Best Director, cementing his place among India’s most celebrated filmmakers.

 

Dhar’s Kashmiri Connection

Interestingly, Aditya Dhar, who has made films like Uri and Baramulla connected to Kashmir, hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family. His roots have often influenced the patriotic and regional themes in his films.

But Did You Know the Uri Attack Shattered His Dream?

Before stepping into directing, Dhar worked as a screenwriter. He was all set to make his directorial debut with a film titled Raat Baaki, backed by Dharma Productions and starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif.

 

Dhar’s Dream Project Shelved

As per a report by News18, the film poised to be a grand debut, was abruptly halted. In September 2016, the Uri terror attack shook India, claiming the lives of several security personnel in Kashmir. The nationwide outrage that followed led to a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian films, forcing Dharma Productions to shelve the project.

 

From Setback to Blockbuster: Uri

What seemed like a career-ending setback became the spark for Dhar’s breakthrough. Inspired by the events surrounding the attack, he created Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film not only revived his career but also struck a chord with audiences nationwide, transforming an unexpected obstacle into a defining triumph.

 

Yami Gautam’s Husband

Aditya Dhar married actress Yami Gautam on 4 June 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vedavid Dhar, on 10 May 2024.

 

What Happened to His Debut Movie?

Dhar’s shelved project eventually evolved into Dhoom Dhaam, starring his wife Yami Gautam alongside Pratik Gandhi, finally bringing his initial vision to the screen in a new form.

 

Dhurandhar

Dhar’s latest venture, Dhurandhar, is a spy action thriller that he wrote, directed, and co-produced.The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. With its gripping storyline and high-octane action, Dhurandhar further solidifies Dhar’s reputation as a master of patriotic thrillers.

(All Images: IMDB/ Instagram)

