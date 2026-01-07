Meet Elon Musk’s Lawyer: World’s Richest Man Is Represented By UCLA-Graduated Attorney Who Also Performs As Clown At Night

3 / 7

Beyond his work as an attorney, Parkkinen also performs as a clown. He runs his own venture called “Clown Cardio,” combining physical comedy, movement, and performance art.

Speaking to Business Insider, Parkkinen revealed that his two worlds often clash in surprising ways. His comedian friends find it hard to believe he is a lawyer, while his legal colleagues struggle to picture him performing on stage in front of live audiences.