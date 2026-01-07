Meet Elon Musk’s Lawyer: World’s Richest Man Is Represented By UCLA-Graduated Attorney Who Also Performs As Clown At Night
Who Is Jaymie Parkkinen?
According to a recent Business Insider report, Elon Musk is being represented by Jaymie Parkkinen, a seasoned courtroom litigator whose life outside the legal profession is anything but conventional.
Works As A 'Clown' By Night
By day, Parkkinen argues complex cases in court. By night, his world looks entirely different and far more theatrical.
A Lawyer by Day, Clown by Night
Beyond his work as an attorney, Parkkinen also performs as a clown. He runs his own venture called “Clown Cardio,” combining physical comedy, movement, and performance art.
Speaking to Business Insider, Parkkinen revealed that his two worlds often clash in surprising ways. His comedian friends find it hard to believe he is a lawyer, while his legal colleagues struggle to picture him performing on stage in front of live audiences.
Inspired by Comedy Legends
For Parkkinen, clowning is not about costumes or gimmicks but a serious art form. He draws inspiration from iconic performers such as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Lucille Ball, studying their timing, physical expression, and emotional depth.
He sees comedy as a discipline that demands the same dedication and craft as law.
Work In Legal Field
His legal career includes extensive experience in complex civil litigation across multiple federal circuits, with a particular focus on intellectual property and entertainment law.
Graduated From Top Law Schools
Despite his unconventional side profession, Parkkinen’s academic and professional background is formidable. He earned his law degree from UCLA School of Law in 2017, graduating in the top three percent of his class.
Also Serves As Adjunct professor
In addition to practicing law, Parkkinen serves as an adjunct professor and has authored a textbook on legal ethics. He is also an active member of the California State Bar.
