Meet Famous Bollywood Actors Who Ditch Lavish Luxurious Lifestyle & Follow A Simple Living - In Pics

Actors Who Follow A Simple Living
Actors Who Follow A Simple Living: Today, let's take a look at this feature about popular Bollywood stars who are super talented, have got enough audience love and also managed to built-up an empire of wealth too. But, there are a few celebrities who ditch their lavish luxurious and lead a simple living:
Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar was born as Vishwanath Patekar, into a Marathi family in Murud-Janjira, in the present-day Raigad District, Maharashtra. The veteran actor lives a simple life and resides in a 1BHK apartment with his mother.
Salman Khan
Despite being the biggest superstar of the country, he still lives in a modest 1BHK apartment, doesn't focus on brands, and leads a very normal, simple life.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was born in Budhana, a small town in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, India, into a zamindari Muslim family of Lambardars. In Mumbai, he lives with his younger brother, Shamas Nawab, a film director. When not busy acting, he likes to spend time in his hometown of Budhana, where he owns a farm. Super talented star is known for his simple lifestyle, eating, dressing, and living.
Pankaj Tripathi
He was born in Belsand village of Barauli in the Gopalganj District of the Indian state of Bihar to Pandit Benares Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari as the youngest of their four children. His father worked as a farmer and Hindu priest.
He grew up in a small village and maintains his humble roots, preferring home-cooked food and simple living.
John Abraham
Known for his disciplined, minimalist lifestyle, avoiding flashy cars and parties, and focusing on fitness and animal welfare.
