Meet famous Indian celebs & their lesser-known real names: Who is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan?

Top Indian Celebs And Their Real Names: Today, in this feature, let's dig out some information about famous Indian stars and their real, unheard names - some changed it after venturing to films, while others reportedly followed astrological advice in shaping their career with a new identity. From Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay to Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan among sveral others - we bet you didn't know their real names. Take a guess:
Amitabh Bachchan's real name
The legendary Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan's real name is Inquilaab Srivastava. Big B has a huge body of work to his long-standing career and has amassed massive love and respect of fans across the globe.
Salman Khan's real name is not Salman
Bhaijaan Salman Khan was born as Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. Today, he is an icon, with an ocean of fan following.
Thalapathy Vijay's real name
Thalapathy Vijay's real name happens to be Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He is widely known as Vijay.
Rajinikanth's real name
Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth was given his stage name by director K. Balachander to avoid confusion with another actor, Sivaji Ganesan.
Shilpa Shetty's original name
Not many people know that born Ashwini Shetty, Shilpa Shetty changed her name on an astrologer's suggestion before starting her modeling career.
Sunny Leone's real name
Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, Sunny Leone felt her real name wasn't catchy enough for the audience, so she adopted the stage name Sunny Leone.
Katrina Kaif's real name
Katrina Kaif was born with her mother's surname Turquotte (also spelt Turcotte), on 16 July 1983. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent.
Dilip Kumar's real name
Originally Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was suggested his stage name by Devika Rani, the owner of Bombay Talkies, as his real name might not be suitable for a film career.
Kartik Aaryan's real name
Not many people know that nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari.
Hrithik Roshan's real name
Hrithik Roshan's real is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.
Kiara Advani's Real Name
Kiara Advani has in some of her interviews also revealed that her real name is Alia Advani.
