Meet famous Indian celebs & their lesser-known real names: Who is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan?

1 / 12

Top Indian Celebs And Their Real Names: Today, in this feature, let's dig out some information about famous Indian stars and their real, unheard names - some changed it after venturing to films, while others reportedly followed astrological advice in shaping their career with a new identity. From Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay to Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan among sveral others - we bet you didn't know their real names. Take a guess:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)