Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics

4 / 7

Her first photoshoot at age 7 was with photographer Dani Brubaker. She became his muse for several campaigns including Hugo Boss and other children fashion campaigns. At 13, she appeared on the cover of the magazine Jalouse. In 2015, she walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2017, Thylane Blondeau became the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She starred alongside Zendaya, Lucky Blue Smith and Presley Gerber in the Dolce & Gabbana millennial-themed spring/summer 2017 campaign, as per Wikipedia. She also collaborated with Miu Miu, Versace, Ralph Lauren among others.