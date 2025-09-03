Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
Who is The 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World
In the 'meet series' today, we will try to dig out details about a famous model-actress who started out modelling as early as 4. She walked the ramp for top international designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce & Gabbana and was named as the 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' at age 6. Yes! What's her name and who is she, let's find out more about this beauty & her successful career path:
Meet 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World'
Thylane Léna-Rose Loubry Blondeau, better known as Thylane Blondeau is a famous French model who kickstarted the modeling career at age 4 and in 2006, when she was all of 6, got elected as the 'Most Beautiful Girl in The World' by Vogue Enfants. In her illustrious journey, Thylane Blondeau has modelled for many top designers, including Dolce & Gabbana, L'Oréal and Versace.
Thylane Blondeau's Personal Life
Born in Aix-en-Provence, France, Thylane Blondeau is the daughter of Patrick Blondeau, a footballer, and Véronika Loubry, an actress and television presenter. Thylane Blondeau has a younger brother, Ayrton Blondeau. Their parents Véronika and Patrick married in 2002 and divorced in 2016.
Thylane Blondeau's International Highs
Her first photoshoot at age 7 was with photographer Dani Brubaker. She became his muse for several campaigns including Hugo Boss and other children fashion campaigns. At 13, she appeared on the cover of the magazine Jalouse. In 2015, she walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.
In 2017, Thylane Blondeau became the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She starred alongside Zendaya, Lucky Blue Smith and Presley Gerber in the Dolce & Gabbana millennial-themed spring/summer 2017 campaign, as per Wikipedia. She also collaborated with Miu Miu, Versace, Ralph Lauren among others.
Thylane Blondeau's Acting Debut
The 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' made her movie debut in film Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues (2015). It was directed by Christian Duguay and was based on the 1966 French novel Belle et Sébastien by Cécile Aubry, which in turn was based on the 1965 French TV series.
Thylane Blondeau Health News
In 2021, Thylane Blondeau revealed that she had undergone multiple surgeries to treat complications caused by ovarian cysts. The model recounted how one of the cysts exploded in her stomach, forcing her to seek medical help. Economic Times quoted her saying, "When your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it, you must see different doctors until some of them find the problem and heal it."
Meet Thylane Blondeau - the Businesswoman
Thylane Blondeau launched her own clothing line, Heaven May Clothing, and a beauty and hair care brand named Enalyht. After earning a name for herself in modelling career, she turned herself into a successful businesswoman.
