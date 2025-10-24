Meet Famous South Indian Actors And Their Richie Rich Wives: THIS Mega Power Star Is Married To Heiress Heading Business Empire Worth Rs 77,000 Crore!
Meet Famous South Indian Actors And Their Rich Wives: Today, let's take a look at this compilation to scroll through the rich and successful wives of top South Indian actors.
Meet Famous South Indian Actors And Their Rich Wives
Meet Famous South Indian Actors And Their Rich Wives: While most of our Pan-India actors are extremely popular among the masses for their impressive acting prowess and impressive action. But do you know who their better halves are? Well, today let's take a look at this compilation to scroll through the rich and successful wives of top South Indian actors.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj
Rana Daggubati is married to Miheeka Bajaj, the daughter of a businessman of Hyderabad. The couple got married in 2020. Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj own the jewellery brand Krsala.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela
Ram Charan got married to Upasana Kamineni on June 14, 2012. Upasana’s father Anil Kamineni is a businessman and wildlife conservationist. Her maternal grandfather Prathap C Reddy is the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation. She is the third-generation entrepreneur and philanthropist from the Apollo Hospitals family in India. She recently appeared on an episode of Kamiya Jani’s Curly Tales, where it was revealed that she is richer than her husband and father-in-law. The host mentioned on the show, 'She is also a powerful force in her own right, heading a business empire worth Rs 77,000 crore.'
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi
Jr NTR is married to Lakshmi Pranathi, who is the daughter of popular businessman and media baron Srinivas Rao. The couple got hitched in 2011 and have two children.
Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya
Dulquer Salmaan is married to Amal Sufiya. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a child together. As per reports, Amal is the daughter of renowned businessman Syed Nizamuddin.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy
Allu Arjun aka Pushpa 2's iconic star got married to the Sneha Reddy - the daughter of Chairman of the Scient Institute of Technology and educationist Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy in 2011. The adorable couple has two children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. Allu Arjun became the highest-paid actor in India in 2024 - thanks to the success of Pushpa 2. His net worth is estimated to be Rs 460 crore, according to News18 and Times of India reports. His wife meanwhile, has an approximate net worth of Rs 42 crore as per Siasat.com.
Suriya and Jyothika
Suriya tied the knot with actress Jyothika in 2006 and the couple have two children. Jyothika's father is Chander Sadanah, who is a popular film producer. She is one of the highest-paid and most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film business.
Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam
Thalapathy Vijay is married to Sangeeta Sornalingam, the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist. Sangeeta was reportedly a fan of Vijay and her family was settled in the UK. They met on film sets, and soon fell in love. They tied the knot on 25 August 1999. They are blessed with two kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Sangeeta is also an Industrialist.
Trending Photos