Meet Famous South Indian Actors And Their Richie Rich Wives: THIS Mega Power Star Is Married To Heiress Heading Business Empire Worth Rs 77,000 Crore!

Ram Charan got married to Upasana Kamineni on June 14, 2012. Upasana’s father Anil Kamineni is a businessman and wildlife conservationist. Her maternal grandfather Prathap C Reddy is the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation. She is the third-generation entrepreneur and philanthropist from the Apollo Hospitals family in India. She recently appeared on an episode of Kamiya Jani’s Curly Tales, where it was revealed that she is richer than her husband and father-in-law. The host mentioned on the show, 'She is also a powerful force in her own right, heading a business empire worth Rs 77,000 crore.'