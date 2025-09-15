Meet Farah Khan's Famous Cook Dilip Who Is Now A YouTube Star, First Paycheck Was Rs 300, Joined Bollywood Director For Rs 20,000, Now Earns A Whopping...
Who Is Farah Khan's Famous Cook Dilip
Bollywood's revered filmmaker Farah Khan has hit the jackpot with her cooking vlogs on YouTube and its her cook Dilip who has turned out to be her lucky mascot. Rising high on the popularity charts, this duo have visited almost every celebrity's house and won a million hearts. Today, let's get to know Dilip a little better - where is he from and how much he earns now?
Meet Farah Khan's Cook Dilip
Dilip hails from a from a small village in Bihar but works for Farah and currently stays in Mumbai. In one of the vlogs, he gave a virtual tour of his ancestral home in Bihar. He showed viewers his three-story under construction house in Darbhanga. It has six bedrooms, along with a lush farmland with mango trees and cattle. There is also a lake near his house. Dilip's family comprises wife Savita, three sons, his brother’s family, and elderly parents.
Farah & Dilip At Ashneer Grover's House
In their latest vlog, Farah and Dilip headed to Ashneer Grover’s Delhi home, where Farah dropped a major hint at Dilip taking a huge fee. Farah gave a house tour of Ashneer Grover and Madhuri’s masisve Delhi home and also learnt to cook some new dishes, including Arbi Ke Patte ke Pakode and bread rolls from Ashneer’s mother.
Farah Khan's Cook Dilip's Salary
While they enjoyed the cooking together part, Dilip revealed that he had first come to Delhi to work for just Rs 300. Farah then quipped, “Toh mere pass jab aaya tha toh seedha 20,000 se kyun chaalu kiya? (So when you came to me, why did you start directly with 20,000?).”
To this Madhuri added, “Because he knew you are Farah Khan.” Farah hinted that Dilip now charges a huge fee and said, “Chaalu kiya tha 20,000 se ab toh pucho hi mat (It started with 20,000, so don’t even ask now).”
Farah on Dilip's earnings & kids
In one of their vlogs at Shruti Haasan’s house, when Shruti asked the filmmaker if Dilip gets extra pay or of their YouTube vlog. Farah said that he earns much more than all the people in that room. The filmmaker also revealed about supporting her cook’s children by enrolling them in an English-medium school and getting one of them a culinary diploma, as per HT report.
Farah Khan's Vlogs
Filmmaker Farah Khan started her cooking vlogs tagging her now famous cook Dilip while visiting celebrity homes. She has over 2.16 million followers on YouTube as of now.
