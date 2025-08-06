Meet First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee For A Film, Became Highest-Paid Actor In 90s; Not A Bachchan Or A Khan...His Name Is

1 / 8

First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee: When it comes to naming the highest-paid actors in our country - undoubtedly we list out names including Shah Rukh Khan, ruling the roost, followed by Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan among many others. But did you know that back in 90s when none of them really got their fees in crores - there was one huge star from the South Indian showbiz world, who got Rs 1.25 crore salary for a film. He became the highest-paid actor in 1990s with this staggering amount. Today, let's find out who is he?