Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941769https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-first-indian-actor-to-get-rs-1-crore-fee-for-a-film-became-highest-paid-actor-in-90s-not-a-bachchan-or-a-khan-his-name-is-2941769
NewsPhotosMeet First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee For A Film, Became Highest-Paid Actor In 90s; Not A Bachchan Or A Khan...His Name Is
photoDetails

Meet First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee For A Film, Became Highest-Paid Actor In 90s; Not A Bachchan Or A Khan...His Name Is

Meet First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee For A Film: He became the highest-paid actor in 1990s with this staggering amount. Today, let's find out who is he?

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee

1/8
First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee

First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore Fee: When it comes to naming the highest-paid actors in our country - undoubtedly we list out names including Shah Rukh Khan, ruling the roost, followed by Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan among many others. But did you know that back in 90s when none of them really got their fees in crores - there was one huge star from the South Indian showbiz world, who got Rs 1.25 crore salary for a film. He became the highest-paid actor in 1990s with this staggering amount. Today, let's find out who is he?

Follow Us

First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Cr Fee

2/8
First Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Cr Fee

It is none other than Chiranjeevi. For his role in Aapadbandhavudu (1992), Chiranjeevi was paid Rs 1.25 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in India at the time and the first Indian actor to command a Rs 1 crore remuneration for a film. In fact, as a direct competition to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, back in time The Week magazine had Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on the cover page with the headline: 'Bigger than Bachchan' - all because he had become the highest-paid Indian actor of that era.

Follow Us

Amitabh Bachchan's Remuneration in 1990s

3/8
Amitabh Bachchan's Remuneration in 1990s

GQ India states that until then, Amitabh Bachchan was charging under Rs 90 lakh per film. Also, notably it was the time when Bachchan senior was on a sabbatical from acting post-Khuda Gawah, which meant that Chiranjeevi was the highest-paid Indian actor with Rs 1 crore remuneration for award-winning Aapadbandhavudu.

Follow Us

Other Highest-Paid Actors in 1990s

4/8
Other Highest-Paid Actors in 1990s

According to HT, famous stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sunny Deol, all charged between Rs 60-Rs 80 lakh per film, reportedly. Kamal Haasan charged Rs 1 crore per film in 1994, as did Rajinikanth. 

Follow Us

Big B Charged Rs 1 Cr When

5/8
Big B Charged Rs 1 Cr When

Ending his long hiatus, Big B returned to silver screens in 1996 with Mrityudaata with and became the first Bollywood actor to charge Rs 1 crore per film, followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, in the coming years charging around Rs 2-3 cr.

Follow Us

Meet First Female Actress To Get Rs 1 Cr Fee

6/8
Meet First Female Actress To Get Rs 1 Cr Fee

The first Indian actress to reportedly charge Rs 1 crore fee for a film was late legendary superstar Sridevi. It was for 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. This was a significant milestone, as it was a fee typically commanded by male actors at the time. 

Follow Us

Chiranjeevi's Notable Works

7/8
Chiranjeevi's Notable Works

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 but got success with his breakthrough 1983 film Khaidi. His most notable works include Pasivadi Pranam (1987), Yamudiki Mogudu (1988), Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989), Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), Gang Leader (1991), Gharana Mogudu (1992) and Aapadbandhavudu (1992) among many others.

Follow Us

Chiranjeevi's Honours & Awards

8/8
Chiranjeevi's Honours & Awards

Chiranjeevi holds the record for the most 'Industry Hits' in Telugu cinema, with 8 films emerging as the top-grossers of their time. He has been honoured with numerous awards including the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024 from the Government of India, as well as the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award in 2022. His other accolades include the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and 9 Filmfare Awards South. In 2024, he was honoured with a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry.

Follow Us
meet actorFirst Indian Actor To Get Rs 1 Crore FeeChiranjeeviAmitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan feeChiranjeevi feesrk feesalman khan remunerationEntertainmentwho is ChiranjeeviChiranjeevi net worth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
The Hundred 2025
IPL Stars From RCB, MI, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR Who Will Play In The Hundred 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
cloubrust in uttarkashi
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Horrific Scenes Of Destruction, Rescue Operations - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Madhya Pradesh
Boon For Tranquility Seekers: Meet India's Hidden Stronghold Asirgarh Fort, Towering Legacy That Deserves Place On Your Travel Map
camera icon7
title
Wednesday season 2
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: Streaming Time In India, New Cast, Plot, Full Episode List And More You Can't Miss
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
10 Most Expensive IPL Trade For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR In History - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK