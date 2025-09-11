Meet First Indian Actress To Kiss Her Husband On-Screen, Film Flopped In India But Is Remembered For Its 4-Minute Long Lip Lock Scenes - In Pics
First Indian Actress To Kiss On-Screen
First Indian Actress To Kiss On-Screen: When it comes to discussing about the first Indian actress to do a kissing scene on-screen, only one name - Devika Rani tops the list. But was her much-talked about kiss in the movie Karma the first one to be seen on Indian screens? Well, many believe not really. There had been movies made where kissing scenes between actors were common. However, this one caught attention for various reasons. Let's dig out deeper about Devika Rani and curious case of 'longest kiss' in Indian films:
Meet Devika Rani
Devika Rani Chaudhuri is widely called the First Lady of Indian cinema. Hailed as the greatest actress, she was the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was awarded the Padma Shri. One of the highest-paid actress of the 1930s and early 1940s, she appeared in Box Office India's "Top Actresses" list in 1940 and 1941.
How Devika Rani Met Himanshu Rai
In 1928, Devika met an Indian film producer Himanshu Rai. The duo got married the following year. She assisted him in costume design and art direction for silent film A Throw of Dice (1929). They headed to Germany and received training in filmmaking at UFA Studios in Berlin.
Next came their bilingual film Karma, made simultaneously in English and Hindi. The film premiered in England in 1933, elicited interest there for a prolonged kissing scene featuring the real-life couple. But it flopped in India. The couple returned to Bombay in 1934 and set up Bombay Talkies, India's first professional film studio where they made several films. Devika Rani's on-screen pairing with Ashok Kumar became popular back in time.
Not The First Kiss In Bollywood
According to BBC report, it was the press of that time which touted Karma to have a 4-minute long kiss. Attributing this to a 2020 book, which received the National Film Award for Best Book on Indian Cinema, BBC quoted Kishwar Desai, author of The Longest Kiss: The Life and Times of Devika Rani as saying, "The film was made at a time when Rai and Rani had just been married, they were still very much in love, so if passionate kisses were exchanged on screen, it was not a surprise."
Not A 4-Minute Long Kiss
Kishwar Desai further added, "the myth is that it's over four minutes long but that is not true. The kiss is obviously not the longest ever in a Bollywood film. To begin with it was not one kiss, it was a series of kisses. If you time it, it couldn't probably cross two minutes."
Also, "it became a popular myth much later, most likely created by the press".
Devika Rani Related To Rabindranath Tagore
Devika Rani was born in Waltair near Visakhapatnam in present-day Andhra Pradesh, into an extremely affluent and educated Bengali family. She was the daughter of Col Dr Manmathnath Choudhury and mother Leela Devi Choudhury.
Devika's mother, Leela was a niece of Rabindranath Tagore. Thus, Devika Rani was related through both her parents to the poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Devika Rani's Filmography
She featured in a string of movies made by the studio. Some notable works include:
Karma (1933)
Jawani Ki Hawa (1935)
Mamta Aur Mian Biwi (1936)
Jeevan Naiya (1936)
Janmabhoomi (1936)
Achhoot Kannya (1936)
Savitri (1937)
Jeevan Prabhat (1937)
Izzat (1937)
Prem Kahani (1937)
Nirmala (1938)
Vachan (1938)
Durga (1939)
Anjaan (1941)
Hamari Baat (1943)
