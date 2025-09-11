Meet First Indian Actress To Kiss Her Husband On-Screen, Film Flopped In India But Is Remembered For Its 4-Minute Long Lip Lock Scenes - In Pics

3 / 7

In 1928, Devika met an Indian film producer Himanshu Rai. The duo got married the following year. She assisted him in costume design and art direction for silent film A Throw of Dice (1929). They headed to Germany and received training in filmmaking at UFA Studios in Berlin.

Next came their bilingual film Karma, made simultaneously in English and Hindi. The film premiered in England in 1933, elicited interest there for a prolonged kissing scene featuring the real-life couple. But it flopped in India. The couple returned to Bombay in 1934 and set up Bombay Talkies, India's first professional film studio where they made several films. Devika Rani's on-screen pairing with Ashok Kumar became popular back in time.