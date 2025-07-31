Meet First Indian Actress To Own A Rolls Royce Back In 1960s, She Was Born In Iraq; Played Rajput Princess In Most Expensive Indian Film Of 50s

6 / 7

Nadira's debut came in 1943 film Mauj when she was 10 or 11 years of age, reports Wikipedia. However, it was Sardar Akhtar, wife of film director Mehboob Khan who cast her in the film Aan (1952) in which she played a Rajput princess which earned her all the love. In 1955, she featured in Shree 420. Nadira's filmography includes Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Pakeezah (1972), Hanste Zakhm (1973), and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977).

Her act as a vamp or in grey shades often won accolades. Her last role was in the film Josh (2000) and Zohra Mahal in 2000-01.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)