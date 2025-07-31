Meet First Indian Actress To Own A Rolls Royce Back In 1960s, She Was Born In Iraq; Played Rajput Princess In Most Expensive Indian Film Of 50s
Luxury doesn't come easy. Our actors work hard day-in and out to enjoy the fruits of their efforts. When it comes to owning luxe stuff, a Rolls Royce almost tops the list. But have you ever wondered, who was the first Indian celebrity to own the beautiful mean machine? Well, it wasn't the Kapoors, Bachchans or the Khans - much ahead of them- there was a stunning actress, who blew the audiences with her impressive acting chops. Playing characters with a streak of grey became her 'thing'. Let's dig deeper to find out more about First Indian Actress To Own A Rolls Royce in 1960s.
Who Was Nadira?
Actress Nadira was born as Florence Ezekiel in Baghdad, Iraqi. Their family moved to Mumbai for work and business. She had two brothers, one of whom lives in the United States and another in Israel. Nadira appeared in films from the 1950s and 1960s, including Aan (1952), Shree 420 (1955), Pakeezah (1972), and Julie (1975), which won her the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.
Meet First Indian Actress To Own Rolls Royce
She was among the highest-paid actresses during her career, and was one of the first Indian actresses to own a Rolls-Royce. According to Siasat report, Nadira got the car imported from abroad - starting a trend that many celebrities followed decades later. This hogged attention back in time.
Nadira's First Salary
According to IndiaTV report, it was learnt that Nadira used to get a salary of Rs 1200 when she started working. Later, it went to Rs 2500 and moved to charging Rs 3600. Nadira was the first actress in Bollywood to buy a Rolls Royce, one of the most luxurious cars in the world.
Proud Owners Of Rolls Royce
In Bollywood megastar like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vijay, and Chiranjeevi own Rolls Royces.
Nadira's Movie Journey
Nadira's debut came in 1943 film Mauj when she was 10 or 11 years of age, reports Wikipedia. However, it was Sardar Akhtar, wife of film director Mehboob Khan who cast her in the film Aan (1952) in which she played a Rajput princess which earned her all the love. In 1955, she featured in Shree 420. Nadira's filmography includes Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Pakeezah (1972), Hanste Zakhm (1973), and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977).
Her act as a vamp or in grey shades often won accolades. Her last role was in the film Josh (2000) and Zohra Mahal in 2000-01.
Nadira's Death
In 2006, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a hospital in a semi-comatose state. She had multiple existing health problems, including tubercular meningitis, alcoholic liver disorder, and paralysis. In the last three years before her death, she had been residing in her condominium with only a housekeeper. She died on February 9, 2006, aged 73, at the Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo, Mumbai, due to a prolonged illness.
