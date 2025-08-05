Meet First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen, She Is Paternal Grandmother Of 2 Bollywood Actresses & No She Is Not Sharmila Tagore...Her Name Is

5 / 7

Meenakshi Shirodkar was born as Ratan Pednekar to a Maharashtrian family with Goan roots. She was later married to Dr Shirodkar, with whom she had a son, who married Marathi actress Gangu Bai and became parents of film actresses Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar. She started learning Indian classical music at an early age.

Shirodkar died at the age of 80 in Mumbai.