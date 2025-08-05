Advertisement
Meet First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen, She Is Paternal Grandmother Of 2 Bollywood Actresses & No She Is Not Sharmila Tagore...Her Name Is
Meet First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen, She Is Paternal Grandmother Of 2 Bollywood Actresses & No She Is Not Sharmila Tagore...Her Name Is

First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini, Swimwear On-Screen: Today, in this feature, let's find out more about the first Indian actress to wear a bikini on-screen

 

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen

1/7
First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen

First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini On-Screen: While many Indian actresses are now breaking stereotypes through their roles and film choices, back in 1930s, a star was made her sensational debut, sending shockwaves as she stunned in a black swimwear. Who was she and which film was it? Today, in this feature, let's find out more about the first Indian actress to wear a bikini on-screen: 

Who Was Meenakshi Shirodkar?

2/7
Who Was Meenakshi Shirodkar?

Meenakshi Shirodkar worked predominantly in Marathi films, Marathi theatre and television. She made her debut in 1938 and continued to act in films until the early 1970s. She hogged limelight for wearing a swimsuit in the Marathi film Brahmachari (1938) with Master Vinayak. She is the paternal grandmother of two Bollywood actresses, Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar.

First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini

3/7
First Indian Actress To Wear A Bikini

So unlike popular belief that Sharmila Tagore was the first Indian actress to wear a bikini on-screen, it was actually actress Meenakshi Shirodkar who made an appearance in 1938 film Brahmachari wearing a swimsuit, hogging all the attention back in time. It was considered to be a huge move for any actress in those days. She wore a bikini set for a song 'Yamuna Jali Khelu Khel'. The song was sung by Shirodkar herself and became a huge hit.

Sharmila Tagore, Nalini Jaywant, Nargis And Other Actresses Who Wore Bikini

4/7
Sharmila Tagore, Nalini Jaywant, Nargis And Other Actresses Who Wore Bikini

Nalini Jaywant did wear a bikini in the 1950 film 'Sangram' alongside Ashok Kumar. Nargis in 'Awaara' (1951) and Nutan in 'Dilli Ka Thug' (1958) also donned swimwear. But it is Sharmila Tagore, whose bikini appearance in the 1966 Filmfare photoshoot and not a movie is considered path-breaking.

Meenakshi Shirodkar's Personal Life

5/7
Meenakshi Shirodkar's Personal Life

Meenakshi Shirodkar was born as Ratan Pednekar to a Maharashtrian family with Goan roots. She was later married to Dr Shirodkar, with whom she had a son, who married Marathi actress Gangu Bai and became parents of film actresses Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar. She started learning Indian classical music at an early age.

Shirodkar died at the age of 80 in Mumbai.

Meenakshi Shirodkar's Debut

6/7
Meenakshi Shirodkar's Debut

She made her sensational debut in 1938 Marathi film Brahmachari, opposite Master Vinayak. The writer of the film Pralhad Keshav Atre, better known as "Āchārya Atre", changed her name from "Ratan" to "Meenaxi" to suit her big eyes, reportedly. 

Her Noteworthy Filmography

7/7
Her Noteworthy Filmography

Besides Brahmachari, she was seen in Brandichi Batli (1939), Ghar Ki Rani (1940), Amrut (1941), Jawani (1942), Majhe Bal (1943), Sangam (1943), Amanat (1943), Badi Maa (1945), Miss Mary (1957) and Pakeezah (1972) among several others.

