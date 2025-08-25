Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951209https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-gaurav-khanna-india-s-first-celebrity-masterchef-winner-who-is-now-in-salman-khan-s-bigg-boss-19-as-contestant-all-you-need-to-know-2951209
NewsPhotosMeet Gaurav Khanna, India’s FIRST Celebrity MasterChef Winner Who Is Now In Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 As Contestant - All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Meet Gaurav Khanna, India’s FIRST Celebrity MasterChef Winner Who Is Now In Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 As Contestant - All You Need To Know

Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna joins Bigg Boss 19, adding star power to the new season’s contestant lineup.
Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Gaurav Khanna Enters Bigg Boss 19

1/7
Gaurav Khanna Enters Bigg Boss 19

Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna was officially introduced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 by host Salman Khan during the grand premiere episode.

 

Follow Us

Known for His Role in 'Anupama'

2/7
Known for His Role in 'Anupama'

Gaurav rose to massive fame with his role in the hit serial Anupama, where he played the main love interest. He remained on the show for three years, until his exit in 2024.

 

Follow Us

Began Acting Career in 2004

3/7
Began Acting Career in 2004

Gaurav started with the TV show Studio One in 2004 and went on to play supporting roles in serials like Kumkum, Bhabhi, Santaan, and Ardhangini.

 

Follow Us

Breakthrough as a Leading Actor

4/7
Breakthrough as a Leading Actor

His first major lead role came in Meri Doli Tere Angana, followed by lead roles in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Jeevan Saathi, Dil Se Diya Vachan, and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka.

 

Follow Us

Recognition from ‘CID’

5/7
Recognition from ‘CID’

His stint as Senior Inspector Kavin in the long-running show CID added to his popularity and established him as a versatile performer.

 

Follow Us

Reality Show Winner

6/7
Reality Show Winner

After exiting the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna participated in Celebrity MasterChef and emerged as the winner, becoming India's first-ever Celebrity MasterChef champion by defeating finalists Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. During the course of the show, he also shared that he is colourblind.

Follow Us

Personal Life

7/7
Personal Life

Gaurav Khanna is married to fellow actress Akanksha Chamola, and the couple has often shared glimpses of their life on social media.

 

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19Bigg BossGaurav KhannaWho Is Gaurav KhannaGaurav Khanna Bigg BossSalman KhanBigg Boss contestantsbigg boss confirmed contestantsBigg Boss 19 ContestantsGaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19Gaurav Khanna Bigg BossBigg Boss 19 episode 01Entertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Is Bigg Boss FIRST Contestant Ashnoor Kaur? From Child Star To Social Media Sensation
camera icon7
title
Cheteshwar Pujara
4 IPL Teams That Featured Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara: RCB, CSK And...
camera icon15
title
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 First Look Revealed- GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed! Watch Here
camera icon7
title
Technology
7 Game-Changing WhatsApp Features Launched in 2025 That Make Messaging Easier
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Is The Bigg Boss Curse Real? 7 Contestants Who Tragically Passed Away Too Soon
NEWS ON ONE CLICK