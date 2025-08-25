Meet Gaurav Khanna, India’s FIRST Celebrity MasterChef Winner Who Is Now In Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 As Contestant - All You Need To Know
Gaurav Khanna Enters Bigg Boss 19
Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna was officially introduced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 by host Salman Khan during the grand premiere episode.
Known for His Role in 'Anupama'
Gaurav rose to massive fame with his role in the hit serial Anupama, where he played the main love interest. He remained on the show for three years, until his exit in 2024.
Began Acting Career in 2004
Gaurav started with the TV show Studio One in 2004 and went on to play supporting roles in serials like Kumkum, Bhabhi, Santaan, and Ardhangini.
Breakthrough as a Leading Actor
His first major lead role came in Meri Doli Tere Angana, followed by lead roles in Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Jeevan Saathi, Dil Se Diya Vachan, and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka.
Recognition from ‘CID’
His stint as Senior Inspector Kavin in the long-running show CID added to his popularity and established him as a versatile performer.
Reality Show Winner
After exiting the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna participated in Celebrity MasterChef and emerged as the winner, becoming India's first-ever Celebrity MasterChef champion by defeating finalists Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. During the course of the show, he also shared that he is colourblind.
Personal Life
Gaurav Khanna is married to fellow actress Akanksha Chamola, and the couple has often shared glimpses of their life on social media.
