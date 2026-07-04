From Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani - Here's a look at the young Bollywood faces we're most excited to watch in the second half of 2026.
Gen Z faces set to define Bollywood's second half of 2026: Bollywood's next batch of young stars is already making noise. Ahaan Panday broke out with Saiyaara, Aneet Padda got everyone talking with a quiet, real performance, and a few star kids are finally stepping into their own films this year. As we head into the second half of 2026, here are the Gen Z actors worth keeping an eye on. From Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani - Here's a look at the young Bollywood faces we're most excited to watch in the second half of 2026.
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After making her debut in Archies, Suhana Khan is set to take on one of the year's biggest projects with King. Sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the action-packed entertainer is among the most awaited releases of 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
Having impressed audiences with his nuanced performances in prominent films like, The Archies, Vijay 69, Maa Ka Sum, and Hindi Vindi, Mihir Ahuja is gearing up for Operation Safed Sagar.
With Jaanadesh, Gen Z actress Pragati Srivastava is expected to headline Jaanadesh, directed by renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha. The movie will also feature Diksha Arora, Rahul Bose and Ravi Chauhan.
Rasha Thadani is starring in romantic action-drama Laikey Laikaa opposite Abhay Verma, slated for a 2026 release. Additionally, she will make her Telugu cinema debut in an upcoming film directed by Ajay Bhupathi (tentatively titled AB4) alongside Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.
Son of iconic late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has also proved his acting mettle in projects like Qala, he will be next seen in Malayalam project and Darjeeling with acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.
After Jigra, Main Wapas Aunga, Vedang Raina is set to headline Maddock Films' next venture co-starring Naomika Saran.
After impressing the masses with Munjya, Abhay Verma will be back with Dilkashi and Laikey Laikaa co-starring Rasha Thadani.
Shanaya Kapoor is set to explore an exciting new genre with Zombie Reddy 2. After Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, the upcoming horror-comedy sequel will see her in yet another interesting avatar.
After The Archies and Loveyappa, Khushi Kapoor will be seen in MOM 2 - a sequel to the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema and her mother Sridevi's blockbuster run - Mom which released in 2017.
Naomika Saran, granddaughter of the late actor Rajesh Khanna, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Vedang Raina in a Maddock Films-backed film. For those who don't know, Naomika is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran.