Gen Z faces set to define Bollywood's second half of 2026

Gen Z faces set to define Bollywood's second half of 2026: Bollywood's next batch of young stars is already making noise. Ahaan Panday broke out with Saiyaara, Aneet Padda got everyone talking with a quiet, real performance, and a few star kids are finally stepping into their own films this year. As we head into the second half of 2026, here are the Gen Z actors worth keeping an eye on. From Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani - Here's a look at the young Bollywood faces we're most excited to watch in the second half of 2026.

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