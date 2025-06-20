Meet Glamourous Actress Who Married 9 Times, Died At 99; One Of Her Husbands Was Top Hotel Magnate, She Is...

8 / 8

Gabor first film role was a supporting one in Lovely to Look At, released in 1952. She did We're Not Married!, and played one of her few leading roles in Moulin Rouge, directed by John Huston.

Next she did MGM films The Story of Three Loves, Lili, as well as the French-Italian comedy The Most Wanted Man. She also did Love in a Hot Climate, The Girl in the Kremlin, The Man Who Wouldn't Talk, and Orson Welles' film noir Touch of Evil. She played German spy Mata Hari in Up the Front, Frankenstein's Great Aunt Tillie and The Naked Truth among many others.

Her Television work includes 'What's My Line?, The Milton Berle Show, The Dinah Shore Chevy Show, and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. She also did The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and Hollywood Squares. Besides these appearances on chat shows, she also featured in General Electric Theater, Matinee Theater, The Arthur Murray Party, Playhouse 90, and Dinah! to name a few.