NewsPhotosMeet Guava Shuishui: Taiwanese Beauty Influencer Who Ate Makeup Products In Videos, Dies At 24
Meet Guava Shuishui: Taiwanese Beauty Influencer Who Ate Makeup Products In Videos, Dies At 24

Influencer Guava Shuishui, popularly known as Guava Beauty, passed away on May 24 at the age of 24.
Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Guava Shuishui Dies

Guava Shuishui Dies

Influencer Guava Shuishui, popularly known as Guava Beauty, passed away on May 24 at the age of 24.

Makeup Mukbang

Makeup Mukbang

Guava Beauty rose to fame for her unusual "makeup mukbang" videos, in which she would eat or bite into makeup products like lipsticks, blushes, and face masks.

 

Sudden Death Sparks Concerns

Sudden Death Sparks Concerns

The news of her passing was announced on May 24 and has sparked concern and speculation among her followers. Some suspect potential poisoning from consuming chemical-laden products, while others believe a heart attack may have been the cause.

Cause of Death?

Cause of Death?

The exact cause of death has not been officially revealed. However, People.com reported that, according to an English translation of the Instagram post's Chinese caption, the content creator passed away on May 24 after "battling sudden ailments."

Influencer's Friend Speaks Out

Influencer's Friend Speaks Out

A friend of the influencer reportedly stated that when Shuishui was admitted to the hospital, her medical team "clearly ruled out any possibility related to the so-called food cosmetics"—likely referring to her habit of licking or biting beauty products.

 

Massive Following

Massive Following

Guava Beauty had over 12,000 followers on Instagram and gained popularity for her makeup tutorials and product reviews.

 

Rise to Fame

Rise to Fame

She caught widespread attention in November 2024 when she applied blush to her cheeks and then placed the product on a fork before eating it which became one of her most talked-about videos.

 

(All images: X/ Instagram)

 

