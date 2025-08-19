Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
Record Payment
The highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant ever earned Rs 2.5 crore for just a 3-day stay in Bigg Boss 4.
Unmatched Deal
This record per-day payment remains unbeaten across all seasons.
Hollywood Star
The celebrity was Pamela Anderson, who entered the house as a guest contestant for just 3 day stay.
Graceful Impact
Despite her short stay, Hindustan Times, 2019, old report, stated that this generated maximum Television Rating Points (TRPs) for Colors’ reality show.
Star Power
Season 4 was Salman Khan’s debut as host, and Pamela’s entry added international glamour.
Paycheck Comparison
Her Rs 2.5 crore fee outshone contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, who stayed longer but earned less.
Baywatch Fame
Pamela, globally known for her role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, helped attract international attention.
Housemates
She shared the house with Shweta Tiwari (winner), The Great Khali, Dolly Bindra, and Samir Soni.
Unbroken Record
Still, no contestant or guest has surpassed Pamela’s per-day earnings.
(All Images: X/Instagram)
