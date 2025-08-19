photoDetails

english

2948569

Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay

One Bigg Boss contestant was paid Rs 2.5 crore for just 3 days, making her the highest-paid in the show's history.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-highest-paid-bigg-boss-contestant-across-all-seasons-earned-staggering-rs-25000000-for-just-3-days-stay-2948579

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 07:06 PM IST

Record Payment 1 / 9 The highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant ever earned Rs 2.5 crore for just a 3-day stay in Bigg Boss 4.

Unmatched Deal 2 / 9 This record per-day payment remains unbeaten across all seasons.

Hollywood Star 3 / 9 The celebrity was Pamela Anderson, who entered the house as a guest contestant for just 3 day stay.

Graceful Impact 4 / 9 Despite her short stay, Hindustan Times, 2019, old report, stated that this generated maximum Television Rating Points (TRPs) for Colors' reality show.

Star Power 5 / 9 Season 4 was Salman Khan's debut as host, and Pamela's entry added international glamour.

Paycheck Comparison 6 / 9 Her Rs 2.5 crore fee outshone contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, who stayed longer but earned less.

Baywatch Fame 7 / 9 Pamela, globally known for her role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, helped attract international attention.

Housemates 8 / 9 She shared the house with Shweta Tiwari (winner), The Great Khali, Dolly Bindra, and Samir Soni.