Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948579https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-highest-paid-bigg-boss-contestant-across-all-seasons-earned-staggering-rs-25000000-for-just-3-days-stay-2948579
NewsPhotosMeet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
photoDetails

Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay

One Bigg Boss contestant was paid Rs 2.5 crore for just 3 days, making her the highest-paid in the show's history.
Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Record Payment

1/9
Record Payment

The highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant ever earned Rs 2.5 crore for just a 3-day stay in Bigg Boss 4.

Follow Us

Unmatched Deal

2/9
Unmatched Deal

This record per-day payment remains unbeaten across all seasons.

Follow Us

Hollywood Star

3/9
Hollywood Star

The celebrity was Pamela Anderson, who entered the house as a guest contestant for just 3 day stay.

Follow Us

Graceful Impact

4/9
Graceful Impact

Despite her short stay, Hindustan Times, 2019, old report, stated that this generated maximum Television Rating Points (TRPs) for Colors’ reality show.

Follow Us

Star Power

5/9
Star Power

Season 4 was Salman Khan’s debut as host, and Pamela’s entry added international glamour.

Follow Us

Paycheck Comparison

6/9
Paycheck Comparison

Her Rs 2.5 crore fee outshone contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, who stayed longer but earned less.

Follow Us

Baywatch Fame

7/9
Baywatch Fame

Pamela, globally known for her role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, helped attract international attention.

Follow Us

Housemates

8/9
Housemates

She shared the house with Shweta Tiwari (winner), The Great Khali, Dolly Bindra, and Samir Soni.

Follow Us

Unbroken Record

9/9
Unbroken Record

Still, no contestant or guest has surpassed Pamela’s per-day earnings.

 

(All Images: X/Instagram)

Follow Us
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss ContestantsPamela AndersonPamela Anderson Bigg Boss FeeSalman Khan Bigg Boss 19Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant everHighest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant across all languageshina khan bigg boss feeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Premiere Datebigg boss 19 confirmed contestantsSalman KhanBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
camera icon12
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Mumbai To Hyderabad, Top 10 Most Famous And Iconic Ganesh Pandals Across India
camera icon16
title
India Women's World Cup 2025 squad
India's Women's ODI WC 2025 Squad: Harmanpreet To Lead, Shefali Verma Misses, Who's In, Who's Out And Why
camera icon16
title
Asia Cup 2025 squad
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar To Lead, Bumrah Return, Shubman Gill Appointed As Vice-Captain; Check Who's IN, Who's OUT And Why
camera icon7
title
Remote Railway Station
Remote Rails: Discovering The World’s Most Isolated Train Stations
NEWS ON ONE CLICK