Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Hosts Across All Languages: Salman Khan's Staggering Fee To Nagarjuna's Remuneration - In Pics
Highest-Paid Hosts In The History Of Bigg Boss: The big daddy of Indian reality show - Bigg Boss' is based on the format of on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss Hindi version is all set for its Season 19 to premiere on August 24, 2025 with Salman Khan returning as the host. Amid all the buzz around contestants, house theme and other stuff, we thought of checking who are the highest-paid hosts of Bigg Boss across all languages ever. The remuneration figures are based on media reports and not officially confirmed.
Salman Khan's Fee for Bigg Boss 19
The numero uno host of all formats of Bigg Boss in India, earning a staggering fee is Bhaijaan. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman Khan’s rumoured fees for Bigg Boss 19 is approximately between Rs 120-150 Crore. He is will be hosting for 15 weeks in total and will be paid around Rs 8 to 10 crores per weekend. Other celebrity hosts like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor will also be joining the platform for few weeks, reportedly.
Nagarjuna's Remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu 9
According to Siasat.com report, the iconic star is taking home Rs 30 crore for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after a fee hike this year.
Kamal Haasan's Fee For Bigg Boss Tamil 7
Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 7 for the seventh time, marking it his last one as a host for the series franchise. Archana Ravichandran made history by becoming the first-ever wild card participant to emerge as winner. According to reports, the actor quoted a sum of a whopping Rs 130 crore as fee.
Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 remuneration
The seasoned South Indian actor is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 24 crore for the latest Malayalam season.
Vijay Sethupathi's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Tamil 8
Vijay Sethupathi came aboard as the host for the season for the first time in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Money Control report stated that the top South star allegedly was paid Rs 60 crores for his stint as the host for this season.
Mahesh Manjrekar's Salary For Bigg Boss Marathi 4
Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar hosted Bigg Boss Marathi for 4 seasons before actor Riteish Deshmukh was roped in for 5th one. Several reports quoted that he got Rs 25 Lakh per episode, and Rs 3.5 crore for the whole season.
Riteish Deshmukh's Fee For Bigg Boss Marathi 5
Actor Riteish Deshmukh took over as Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 host after Mahesh Manjrekar. According to media reports, he charged around Rs 30-40 lakh per episode.
Kiccha Sudeepa's Fee For Bigg Boss Kannada
Kiccha Sudeepa has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada ever since it started in 2013. As per Filmibeat, for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, Sudeepa reportedly charged Rs 8 crore.
