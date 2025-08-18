1 / 9

Highest-Paid Hosts In The History Of Bigg Boss: The big daddy of Indian reality show - Bigg Boss' is based on the format of on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss Hindi version is all set for its Season 19 to premiere on August 24, 2025 with Salman Khan returning as the host. Amid all the buzz around contestants, house theme and other stuff, we thought of checking who are the highest-paid hosts of Bigg Boss across all languages ever. The remuneration figures are based on media reports and not officially confirmed.