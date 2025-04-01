Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: Top One Was An Air Hostess Who Quit Her Job To Pursue Acting, Today Earns In Crores, She Is...
Meet 5 Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: If you are a fan of Punjabi movies, then do scroll through this compilation of famous 5 actresses who are highly paid in the Punjabi film industry.
Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses
Like watching Punjabi movies?Well, if you are a fan of Punjabi movies, then do scroll through this compilation of famous 5 actresses who are highly paid in the Punjabi film industry.
Neeru Bajwa
The popular Punjabi diva reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per project, as per DNA. The actress, director and producer has worked in mainly in Punjabi and Hindi films. One of the highest paid actress of Punjabi cinema, she started her career in 1998 with Dev Anand's Bollywood film Main Solah Baras Ki and then moved on to working in Hindi television and Punjabi films.
Sonam Bajwa
The famous actress reportedly charges Rs 2-3 crore per film, according to DNA. One of the highest paid actress of Punjabi cinema. According to wiki information, in 2012, Sonam Bajwam shifted to Mumbai and participated in the Femina Miss India contest. She became an air hostess, but later quit her job to pursue a career in acting. She made her acting debut with Best Of Luck in 2013 alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B.
Surveen Chawla
The gorgeous TV actress turned Punjabi star reportedly charges Rs 1 crore, as per media reports. She started her career with TV shows like Kahin To Hoga and Kaajjal. She made her film debut with Kannada film Paramesha Panwala. In 2011, she appeared in the Punjabi film Dharti followed by Taur Mittran Di, Saadi Love Story, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Disco Singh (2014) among others.
Sargun Mehta
TV star turned top Punjabi star reportedly charges Rs 1-2 crore per film. One of the highest paid Punjabi actress, made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Later, she was seen drama series Phulwa which was the turning point in her career. She made her feature film debut with the 2015 Punjabi romantic comedy Angrej.
Simran Kaur Mundi
According to Edudwar, Simran Kaur Mundi has a net worth of about Rs 25 crore. She represented India at Miss Universe 2008 held in Vietnam and was one of the top five finalists at the Best in Swimsuit round, placed in the top 5 of Charming Ao-dai round and was the group winner at the national costume award. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Jo Hum Chahein in 2011 opposite newcomer Sunny Gill. In 2013 she made her Punjabi Film debut opposite Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal and musical legend Jazzy Bains in 'Best of Luck'. As per several online reports, she charges around Rs 40-50 lakh per project.
Trending Photos