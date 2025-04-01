Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: Top One Was An Air Hostess Who Quit Her Job To Pursue Acting, Today Earns In Crores, She Is...

6 / 6

According to Edudwar, Simran Kaur Mundi has a net worth of about Rs 25 crore. She represented India at Miss Universe 2008 held in Vietnam and was one of the top five finalists at the Best in Swimsuit round, placed in the top 5 of Charming Ao-dai round and was the group winner at the national costume award. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Jo Hum Chahein in 2011 opposite newcomer Sunny Gill. In 2013 she made her Punjabi Film debut opposite Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal and musical legend Jazzy Bains in 'Best of Luck'. As per several online reports, she charges around Rs 40-50 lakh per project.