Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2880056https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-highest-paid-punjabi-actresses-top-one-was-an-air-hostess-who-quit-her-job-to-pursue-acting-today-earns-in-crores-she-is-2880056
NewsPhotosMeet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: Top One Was An Air Hostess Who Quit Her Job To Pursue Acting, Today Earns In Crores, She Is...
photoDetails

Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: Top One Was An Air Hostess Who Quit Her Job To Pursue Acting, Today Earns In Crores, She Is...

Meet 5 Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses: If you are a fan of Punjabi movies, then do scroll through this compilation of famous 5 actresses who are highly paid in the Punjabi film industry.

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses

1/6
Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi Actresses

Like watching Punjabi movies?Well, if you are a fan of Punjabi movies, then do scroll through this compilation of famous 5 actresses who are highly paid in the Punjabi film industry.

Follow Us

Neeru Bajwa

2/6
Neeru Bajwa

The popular Punjabi diva reportedly charges Rs 2 crore per project, as per DNA. The actress, director and producer has worked in mainly in Punjabi and Hindi films. One of the highest paid actress of Punjabi cinema, she started her career in 1998 with Dev Anand's Bollywood film Main Solah Baras Ki and then moved on to working in Hindi television and Punjabi films.

Follow Us

Sonam Bajwa

3/6
Sonam Bajwa

The famous actress reportedly charges Rs 2-3 crore per film, according to DNA. One of the highest paid actress of Punjabi cinema. According to wiki information, in 2012, Sonam Bajwam shifted to Mumbai and participated in the Femina Miss India contest. She became an air hostess, but later quit her job to pursue a career in acting. She made her acting debut with Best Of Luck in 2013 alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B. 

Follow Us

Surveen Chawla

4/6
Surveen Chawla

The gorgeous TV actress turned Punjabi star reportedly charges Rs 1 crore, as per media reports. She started her career with TV shows like Kahin To Hoga and Kaajjal. She made her film debut with Kannada film Paramesha Panwala. In 2011, she appeared in the Punjabi film Dharti followed by   Taur Mittran Di, Saadi Love Story, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Disco Singh (2014) among others.

Follow Us

Sargun Mehta

5/6
Sargun Mehta

TV star turned top Punjabi star reportedly charges Rs 1-2 crore per film.  One of the highest paid Punjabi actress, made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Later, she was seen drama series Phulwa which was the turning point in her career. She made her feature film debut with the 2015 Punjabi romantic comedy Angrej.

Follow Us

Simran Kaur Mundi

6/6
Simran Kaur Mundi

According to Edudwar, Simran Kaur Mundi has a net worth of about Rs 25 crore. She represented India at Miss Universe 2008 held in Vietnam and was one of the top five finalists at the Best in Swimsuit round, placed in the top 5 of Charming Ao-dai round and was the group winner at the national costume award. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Jo Hum Chahein in 2011 opposite newcomer Sunny Gill. In 2013 she made her Punjabi Film debut opposite Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal and musical legend Jazzy Bains in 'Best of Luck'. As per several online reports, she charges around Rs 40-50 lakh per project.

Follow Us
Meet Highest-Paid Punjabi ActressesHighest-Paid Punjabi Actressestop Punjabi Actressesrichest Punjabi Actresseshot Punjabi ActressesSonam Bajwasonam bajwa feesonam bajwa incomesonam bajwa net worthNeeru BajwaSargun Mehtasargun mehta feesargun mehta net worthEntertainmenthighest-paid Punjabi actors
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Transformers Movies Chronological Order
How To Watch Transformers Movies In Chronological Order: Check Ultimate Viewing Guide
camera icon7
title
IPL
From Anil Kumble To Mitchell Starc: 7 Oldest Players to Take A 5-Wicket Haul In The IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel Time To Cut By 3 Hours; To Link 9 Districts – Check Routes, Expected Completion Timeline, Other Details
camera icon10
title
CSK vs RR
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs RR Match: Rajasthan Royals Open Account, Push Mumbai Indians To Bottom - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK