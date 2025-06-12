Meet Highest-Paid South Indian Actress, Who Studied To Become A Doctor, Now Charges Rs 3- 6 Crore Per Film, Her Next Co-Star Is Ranbir Kapoor...

2 / 7

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai Kannan primarily works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Born to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha, she has a younger sister, Pooja Kannan, who has also worked as an actress. She did her schooling at Avila Convent School, Coimbatore. Despite completing her medical studies in 2016 from the Tbilisi State Medical University, she has not yet registered as a medical practitioner in India as she became an actress by then.

She took her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on 31 August 2020 in Trichy. Besides Badaga, Pallavi is fluent in Tamil, English, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Georgian.