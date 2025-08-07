1 / 8

Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025: Pan-India actresses, catering to fans across the nation have become the latest favourites among followers. Their massive fan base, popularity has seen unprecedented rise - all thanks to their powerful acting chops, reel chemistry and 10/10 success ratio at the Box Office. So, who is the highest-paid South Indian actress right now? Ramayana's Sita aka Sai Pallavi or Pushpa 2 fame Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna? Today, let's try to find out in this feature, who according to several online reports is leading this race: