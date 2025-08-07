Advertisement
Meet Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025: Ramayana's Sita To Pushpa 2's Srivalli, No 1 Sensation Charges In Crores...Guess Who?
Meet Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025: Ramayana's Sita To Pushpa 2's Srivalli, No 1 Sensation Charges In Crores...Guess Who?

Meet Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025: Ramayana's Sita aka Sai Pallavi or Pushpa 2 fame Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna? Today, let's try to find out in this feature, who according to several online reports is leading this race

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025

Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025

Highest-Paid South Indian Actresses Of 2025: Pan-India actresses, catering to fans across the nation have become the latest favourites among followers. Their massive fan base, popularity has seen unprecedented rise - all thanks to their powerful acting chops, reel chemistry and 10/10 success ratio at the Box Office. So, who is the highest-paid South Indian actress right now? Ramayana's Sita aka Sai Pallavi or Pushpa 2 fame Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna? Today, let's try to find out in this feature, who according to several online reports is leading this race:

Sai Pallavi - Highest-Paid Indian Actress?

Sai Pallavi - Highest-Paid Indian Actress?

The 32-year-old, who featured in Thandel, a Telugu romantic action thriller film opposite Naga Chaitanya, reportedly charges between Rs 3 - 15 crore per project. Sai Pallavi took home Rs 5 crore for Thandel, according to Jagran English. According to a Times of India report, Sai Pallavi, who will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trilogy, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is charging Rs 6 crore for each of the three films

Rashmika Mandanna's Fee

Rashmika Mandanna's Fee

Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa 1 and 2 fame is high on the popularity charts. According to Siasat.com, she charged Rs 10 crore for Pushpa 2 and Rs 4 crore for Chhaava. It is being said that she received Rs 13 crores for her role in Salman Khan’s Sikander.

Nayanthara's Remuneration

Nayanthara's Remuneration

Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She was the only South Indian actress to be featured in the Forbes India "Celebrity 100" list of 2018. According to IMDb, her remuneration is Rs 3 - 12 crore per movie.

Trisha Krishnan Highest-Paid Actress In South

Trisha Krishnan Highest-Paid Actress In South

Trisha Krishnan is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. A former beauty pageant winner, she has primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has worked for over two decades in Tamil cinema. According to a report in Economic Times, she earns anywhere between Rs 10-12 crore per film and was paid Rs 12 crore for her upcoming movie Vishwambhara.

Anushka Shetty Highest-Paid Indian Actress?

Anushka Shetty Highest-Paid Indian Actress?

Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty was honoured with Kalaimamani in 2010 by the Government of Tamil Nadu.  According to IMDb, her remuneration is Rs 5-7 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Fee

Tamannaah Bhatia's Fee

Tamannaah Bhatia is hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Having appeared in 89 films, she has received several awards, including three Santosham Film Awards, two SIIMA Awards and the Kalaimamani Award. According to GQ India, she charges anywhere between Rs 4 Crore to Rs 5 Crore per film - originally attributed to News18.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fee

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fee

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of South India's highest-paid actresses. She is the recipient of four Filmfare Awards South, two Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award among many others. She charges somewhere between Rs 3 - 8 crore per film as per IMDb.

