Meet Highest-Paid TV Host In India: Not Salman Khan Or Kapil Sharma, He is 82 & Set To Be Back On Hot Seat, Reportedly Paid In Crores For 1 Episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 15 seasons. KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been responsible for reviving Big B's career, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch - KBC established him as a numero uno host for this quiz-based reality show.

(Pic Courtesy: This is a TV show still from KBC season 15)