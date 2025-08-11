Meet Highest-Paid TV Host In India: Not Salman Khan Or Kapil Sharma, He is 82 & Set To Be Back On Hot Seat, Reportedly Paid In Crores For 1 Episode
Who Is Highest-Paid TV Host In India
Beating the likes of Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma, who are top-earners when it comes to hosting shows in India, this megastar, is a towering personality both in films and television. He is ready to be back with a brand new season of quiz-based reality show which is eagerly awaited by his fans. Yes, it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan whose KBC 17 is premiere today. Let's dig deeper and find out how much he is earning per episode, based on several online reports.
Meet Highest-Paid TV Host In India
According to a report in Siasat.com, Amitabh Bachchan is charging Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 17. Since the show airs five times a week, this means that the actor’s weekly paycheck touches a whopping Rs 25 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan Beats Salman Khan
Going by the reported figure of his KBC 17 fees, Amitabh Bachchan has become the highest-paid TV host in India, beating Salman Khan, who was reportedly paid Rs 12 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode during Bigg Boss OTT 2, which came up to Rs 24 crore a week. Salman only shoots for two days per week for Bigg Boss, reported News18.
Big B Quitting KBC?
Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama reported that Amitabh Bachchan was quitting KBC due to 'personal reasons'. The portal also stated that Salman Khan was in talks with the makers of KBC and would take over hosting duties from Big B from season 17. However, turns out it was not true as the OG is back as KBC 17 host.
Amitabh Bachchan Back On KBC 17
The makers of KBC, had officially announced Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on April 4 with a fun promo video featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Since its inception in 2000, Big B has been the face of iconic quiz show, except for season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. KBC 17 will premiere on August 11, 2025.
KBC 17 Premiere Date, Time
The promos of KBC 17 are already making waves and this time the tagline is 'Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai'. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will premiere on August 11, 2025, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. So, the viewers can throng their TV sets to watch the iconic knowledge-gaining show.
About Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 15 seasons. KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been responsible for reviving Big B's career, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch - KBC established him as a numero uno host for this quiz-based reality show.
