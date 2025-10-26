Meet Imanvi Ismail, Los Angeles-Based Dancer Set To Make Big-Screen Debut With Prabhas In Fauzi; Was Falsely Linked To Pakistan, Holds Postgraduate Degree In.....
Meet Imanvi Ismail
Imanvi Ismail is an Indian-American actor, dancer, and choreographer who is set to make her big-screen debut opposite megastar Prabhas in Fauzi.
Raised in the United States
Imanvi was born on October 20, 1995, to parents who had settled in the United States and later became American citizens.
Los Angeles-Based Dancer
The actress was raised in Los Angeles, where she completed her schooling and higher education. She holds a postgraduate MBA degree.
Trained Dancer
Imanvi was trained in a variety of dance styles—from Indian classical forms like Kathak and Bharatanatyam to Western styles such as hip-hop, Bollywood, and jazz. She has also conducted popular workshops blending Indian classical dance with hip-hop.
Social Media Sensation
Imanvi rose to fame through social media with her choreography videos, especially her viral rendition of the Tamil track Tum Tum, which garnered millions of views. With more than 8 lakh Instagram followers and over 4.5 lakh YouTube subscribers, she has become a digital sensation.
Debut in Fauzi
The actor-dancer is now set to make her big-screen debut in Fauzi. Imanvi joined Prabhas and the team for the film’s launch ceremony, which began with a traditional puja in Hyderabad. The project also features veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada and is expected to be a major release in 2026.
Is She Linked to Pakistan?
Earlier this year, Imanvi faced massive backlash after being falsely accused of having Pakistani origins. Addressing the hate, Imanvi clarified that she is a proud Indian-American, fluent in Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English, and has no links to Pakistan or its military.
