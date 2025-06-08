Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...

6 / 8

Ajay holds the record for the highest pay in the OTT (Over-The-Top) platform, surpassing major stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. According to a report by Mint, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore for his films "Raees" and "Zero." Around the same time, Salman Khan received approximately Rs 50 crore for his 2021 film "Antim: The Final Truth," as reported by Mint. Meanwhile, a report from the Times of India indicates that Hrithik Roshan charged an impressive Rs 85 crore for his role in 'Fighter,' although this is still less than Ajay's record.