Meet India's Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
This is one of Bollywood’s top stars who has redefined pay scales by becoming the highest-paid actor on OTT platforms, commanding unprecedented fees for both cameo and leading roles.

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor

India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor

In an era where OTT platforms are reshaping the entertainment landscape, one Bollywood megastar has emerged as India’s highest-paid OTT Actor — earning more than Rs 100 crore for a single series, beating Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

 

Massive Fees For Short Appearances

Massive Fees For Short Appearances

Known for his intense performances and versatile roles, this actor commands massive fees that often make headlines. According to a report by Times of India, he charged a staggering Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, making it the most expensive cameo in Indian cinema. In 2021, he became the highest-paid OTT star by signing a digital series deal worth Rs 125 crore.

 

Blockbuster Success And OTT Milestone

Blockbuster Success And OTT Milestone

His brief but powerful cameo in the film RRR set new standards for cameo fees. Following that, he signed Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in the year 2021, the Hindi adaptation of the British series Luther. His flexible compensation strategy involves charging around Rs 20 crore for smaller films. He earns over Rs 40 crore for big films like Singham Again, as per Times of India.

 

Ajay Devgn — India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor

Ajay Devgn — India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor

The actor behind these record-breaking fees is none other than Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn's Family

Ajay Devgn's Family

Ajay Devgn is married to the renowned actress Kajol. The couple has two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Despite their fame, Ajay and Kajol prefer to keep their family life relatively private.

 

Outearning Bollywood Giants

Outearning Bollywood Giants

Ajay holds the record for the highest pay in the OTT (Over-The-Top) platform, surpassing major stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. According to a report by Mint, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore for his films "Raees" and "Zero." Around the same time, Salman Khan received approximately Rs 50 crore for his 2021 film "Antim: The Final Truth," as reported by Mint. Meanwhile, a report from the Times of India indicates that Hrithik Roshan charged an impressive Rs 85 crore for his role in 'Fighter,' although this is still less than Ajay's record.

 

Nysa Acting Career

Nysa Acting Career

Recently, at the trailer launch of Kajol’s film Maa in Mumbai, Ajay was asked whether he plans to cast their daughter Nysa in mythological horror genre. He replied, “At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work."

Latest Hits and Upcoming Projects

Latest Hits and Upcoming Projects

Ajay Devgn’s recent projects include Raid 2. His upcoming work features Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Golmaal 5, Dhamaal 4, and Shaitaan 2, showcasing his continued versatility and star power across formats. (Image: IMDb/X/Instagram)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK