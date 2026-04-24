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NewsPhotosMeet India’s Priya Kansara- Bridgerton fame now trending with Project Hail Mary opposite Ryan Gosling - In pics
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Meet India’s Priya Kansara- Bridgerton fame now trending with Project Hail Mary opposite Ryan Gosling - In pics

India’s Priya Kansara, who first caught attention with her role in Bridgerton, is now stepping into the global spotlight as she voices the AI character “Mary” in the much-awaited sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, marking an exciting new chapter in her rising career across international entertainment.

Updated:Apr 24, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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Priya Kansara Voices AI “Mary” in Project Hail Mary

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Priya Kansara Voices AI “Mary” in Project Hail Mary

Priya Kansara voices “Mary,” an onboard AI computer in the 2026 film Project Hail Mary, acting opposite Ryan Gosling’s character, Ryland Grace.

 

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Sci-Fi Film Starring Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace

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Sci-Fi Film Starring Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace

The film is a sci-fi story where Gosling plays a scientist sent into space to investigate why stars are dying and to prevent Earth’s extinction.

 

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Who is Priya Kansara?

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Who is Priya Kansara?

Priya Kansara is an Indian-origin actress working in Hollywood and British entertainment industries. She is building her career across both acting and voice roles.

 

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Early Recognition in Bridgerton (2022)

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Early Recognition in Bridgerton (2022)

She began gaining recognition with a role in the British period drama Bridgerton (2022), marking one of her early notable appearances.

 

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Experience with Improvisation and Vocal Performance

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Experience with Improvisation and Vocal Performance

Project Hail Mary is her first major voice-acting role, which she described as both exciting and intimidating, especially because it required improvisation and vocal performance skills.

 

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Advocacy for Better South Asian Representation in Hollywood

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Advocacy for Better South Asian Representation in Hollywood

She has spoken about improved South Asian representation in Hollywood, noting that Indian and South Asian actors are now getting more diverse and meaningful roles compared to stereotypical portrayals in the past.

 

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Dream to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

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Dream to Work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Kansara has expressed pride in her cultural influences, especially Bollywood films like DDLJ, Lagaan, and Devdas, and has even said she would love to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali due to his visually rich storytelling style.

(Image Credit: @priyakansara/Instagram)

(With ANI inputs)

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