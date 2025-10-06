Meet India’s Richest YouTuber With Rs 665 Cr Estimated Net Worth, BEATS Samay Raina, Sourav Joshi, Triggered Insaan, With 5,240,000 Subscribers, He Is....
Who is India’s richest YouTuber? With an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore and 5.24 million subscribers, they have surpassed Samay Raina, Sourav Joshi, and Triggered Insaan.
India’s richest content creator
A popular YouTuber has recently been termed one of India’s richest content creators, surpassing several well-known comedians and influencers.
YouTuber Surpasses Other Renowned Creators
This top YouTuber has surpassed popular comedians Samay Raina, Sourav Joshi, and Triggered Insaan (Nischay Malhan), amassing an impressive 5,240,000 subscribers.
Who is India's Richest YouTuber?
And topping the list as the richest is Tanmay Bhat, recently tagged by Tech Informer with a staggering net worth of Rs 665 crore.
Youtube Followers
Tanmay Bhat, who currently has 5,240,000 YouTube subscribers, describes himself on Instagram as a “Comedian, YouTuber, Entrepreneur.”
Tanmay In Kaun Banega Crorepati
In early 2025, Tanmay appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16, Episode 125, an “Influencer Special” episode, playing alongside other internet celebrities such as Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani, with Amitabh Bachchan hosting.
Tanmay Bhat Reacts
Reacting humorously to the news of being India’s richest YouTuber, Tanmay wrote, “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota” (If I had that much money, I wouldn’t be selling YouTube memberships).
Other Richest YouTubers
Besides Tanmay Bhat, the list of India’s richest YouTubers includes Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) with Rs 122 crore, Amit Bhadana (Rs 80 crore), Triggered Insaan (Rs 65 crore), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 60 crore), BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 58 crore), and Sourav Joshi (Rs 50 crore), completing the top ten.
