Meet Indian Actor Who Is Called The ‘Shah Rukh Khan Of Bangladesh’; Faced Multiple Flops In Bollywood, Became Top Star Across The Border
‘Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh’
The actor in question earned the title ‘Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh’ after failing to find sustained success in Bollywood despite being part of several big films. While luck didn’t favour him in the Indian film industry, he eventually found his footing and massive popularity in the Bangladeshi film industry.
How Did It All Start?
In 1993, after the release of Aankhen, one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the time, the actor surprisingly found himself without work. At that point, he had only one project lined up, Teesra Kaun with Mithun Chakraborty. Following that film, offers completely dried up.
Life Changed With a Bangladeshi Film
With limited work opportunities in India, the actor accepted an offer to star in a Bangladeshi film titled Shami Keno Asami, directed by Monwar Khokon. The film turned out to be a massive hit and proved to be a turning point in his career. He soon began receiving regular work in the Bangladeshi film industry and continued working there for nearly four to five years, until his marriage to Bhavana Pandey.
Who Are We Talking About?
The actor is none other than Bollywood actor Chunky Panday.
Why Did He Come Back?
In an old interview with The Quint, Chunky revealed that he even took his wife to Bangladesh for their honeymoon in 1998. During the trip, she told him, “People love you here because you’re Chunky Panday from Bollywood. Don’t forget your roots.”
That moment stayed with him, and about a year later, he decided to return to Mumbai and restart his Bollywood career.
Life After Coming Back
After returning to India, Chunky Panday initially struggled to find work. He had to personally visit production houses and remind people that he was back and ready to work. Slowly, offers started coming in. Over time, he made a successful comeback by playing comic and memorable characters, especially in films like the Housefull franchise.
Now, His Daughter Is a Big Star
Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019). She has since appeared in films such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Khaali Peeli. The father-daughter duo also shared screen space in the 2022 film Liger, where Chunky played Ananya’s on-screen father.
Chunky Panday’s Work Front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky Panday was recently seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and several other stars.
