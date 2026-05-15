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NewsPhotosMeet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates but chose glamour over 9 to 5 corporate jobs: Panchayat's Sachiv ji to Tripling's Chitvan - In photos
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Meet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates but chose glamour over 9 to 5 corporate jobs: Panchayat's Sachiv ji to Tripling's Chitvan - In photos

Meet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates: Time to check out some of the A-listers from film and TV world who are Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) graduates but you never knew it!

 

Updated:May 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Meet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates

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Meet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates

Meet Indian actors who are IIT, IIM graduates: Today, int his feature, let's take a look at some of most famous names from the Indian showbiz world. They not only are blessed with immense  talent in their respective fields but also the brightest of the lot academically. However, they chose to follow their inner calling, left the academic inclination and chose acting as a profession. Time to check out some of the A-listers from film and TV world who are Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) graduates but you never knew it!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Show Stills)

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Jitendra Kumar (IIT Kharagpur)

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Jitendra Kumar (IIT Kharagpur)

Jitendra Kumar (IIT Kharagpur)

The Panchayat fame star while studying civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur, developed a liking for acting. Jitendra Kumar has done many stage plays as the Governor of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at the IIT where he met Biswapati Sarkar, who eventually invited him to join TVF in 2012, reportedly.

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Mallika Sarabhai (IIM Ahmedabad)

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Mallika Sarabhai (IIM Ahmedabad)

Mallika Sarabhai (IIM Ahmedabad) 

Mallika Sarabhai is a famous Indian classical dancer, activist and actress. Daughter of a classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, Mallika is an accomplished Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer and performer who has specialized in using the arts for social change and transformation. She graduated from the St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad with a degree in Economics. She then completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 1974 and Doctorate in Organisational Behaviour from the Gujarat University in 1976.

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Shah Rukh Khan cracked IIT

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Shah Rukh Khan cracked IIT

Shah Rukh Khan cracked IIT

The Badshah of Bollywood studied Economics from Delhi University, and later went on to study Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. But not many know that he actually cracked the entrance exam for IIT before he joined Delhi University. In an 2000 interview with Karan Thapar on BBC, SRK shared that he studied science in school but wanted to pursue a different subject in college.

He shared, “When I was choosing my career, my mom said, ‘I would like you to go into sciences’. I said, ‘Okay, I can take an exam but I would like to do economics because I had finished my sciences from school’. She said, ‘Oh, you want to shift over to economics but can you do the IIT entrance? Can you do this engineering entrance?’’ I said, ‘I can’ and she said, ‘Okay, just show it to me’. So I did it and I passed it. And then she said, ‘You don’t need to take it, you now go and do your economics’.”

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Amol Parashar (IIT Delhi)

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Amol Parashar (IIT Delhi)

Amol Parashar (IIT Delhi)

The versatile actor graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as a Mechanical engineer and later quit his job at ZS Associates to join the arts.

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Vipul Goyal (IIT Bombay)

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Vipul Goyal (IIT Bombay)

Vipul Goyal (IIT Bombay)

An IIT Bombay Mechanical Engineering graduate, is now a stand-up comedian and actor known for the series Humorously Yours. He featured in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada and Such Is Life.

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Mukul Chadda (IIM Ahmedabad)

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Mukul Chadda (IIM Ahmedabad)

Mukul Chadda (IIM Ahmedabad)

A familiar face on the television and commercials, he is best known for his his roles in The Office (India), Sherni, and Banana Bread. Married to actress Rasika Dugal, he did his bachelor's in Mathematics from the St Stephen's College, Delhi and is an MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad. It was after working in a bank in NYC that he decided to take his passion for acting forward.

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Varun Grover (IIT BHU/Varanasi)

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Varun Grover (IIT BHU/Varanasi)

Varun Grover (IIT BHU/Varanasi)

Varun Grover is a famous lyricist, writer, stand-up comedian and filmmaker. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi in 2003. He co-created the political satire group Aisi Taisi Democracy, and his debut film, All India Rank, closed the 52nd Rotterdam International Film Festival, in 2023. He co-wrote Masaan, Bombay Velvet and All India Rank.

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Smriti Kalra (IIM Calcutta)

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Smriti Kalra (IIM Calcutta)

Smriti Kalra (IIM Calcutta)

She made her acting debut with 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009, followed by Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year in 2012. She holds a background in journalism and is an MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. 

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