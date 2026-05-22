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NewsPhotosMeet Indian actors who earn more from their businesses than movies: 60-year-old richest star to 43-year-old global desi girl - In Pics
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Meet Indian actors who earn more from their businesses than movies: 60-year-old richest star to 43-year-old global desi girl - In Pics

Meet Indian actors who earn more from their businesses than movies: Not many know that a large portion of their wealth comes from other ventures and investments too.

 

Updated:May 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Indian actors who earn more from their businesses

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Indian actors who earn more from their businesses

Indian actors who earn more from their businesses: Some of our A-listers from entertainment industry are not just into acting but also have multiple business ventures. And while their fee per project or a movie makes headlines often, not many are aware of the fact that a large portion of their wealth comes from other ventures and investments too. Today, let's take a look at the Indian actors who earn from their businesses than movies:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Shah Rukh Khan

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Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

The richest Indian actor boasts of a staggering net worth of Rs 10,800 crore ($1.3 billion) as per Hurun Global Rich List, he retains the top spot among Indian entertainers. He ranks among many famous actors in the world. His wealth is anchored by his business ventures and are not solely dependent on acting profession. His production and VFX studio, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his majority ownership of the highly profitable IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shah Rukh Khan is among the highest-paid stars in the country, charging anything between Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore per project, reportedly.

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Juhi Chawla

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Juhi Chawla

The Hurun Rich List ranked Juhi Chawla as the wealthiest actress in India with a staggering net worth of Rs 7,790 crore (approximately $880 million). Her net worth  is generated through massive business and infrastructure investments. Her primary source of wealth comes from her stake the IPL franchise, which she co-owns with her husband Jay Mehta and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an estimated net worth of approximately $80 million, around Rs 620 to Rs 670 crore as of 2026. Most of her wealth comes from acting career, brand endorsements, producing ventures, and lucrative business investments. She holds highly lucrative stakes in businesses like the haircare brand Anomaly, dating app Bumble.

Earlier, she co-founded SONA, an Indian restaurant in New York City along with restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal. However, the actress withdrew her partnership from the venture in August 2023. It was permanently closed in 2024. 

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Hrithik Roshan

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Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Hailed as one of the highest-paid actors, Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 3,100 crore (around $370 million). But most of his wealth comes from his lifestyle and athleisure brand HRX, which has a valuation crossing Rs 7,000 crore.

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Nagarjuna Akkineni

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Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni

The top south star has an estimated net worth of around Rs 5,000 crore. But reportedly most of his wealth comes from real estate investments, ownership of Annapurna Studios, and stakes in the restaurant and healthcare sectors.

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Suniel Shetty

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Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 125 crore (about $15 million). He earns more from his diversified portfolio expanding into luxury real estate investments, Popcorn Entertainment, fitness franchises, and the biomaterial health-tech company Vieroots Wellness as per media reports. He also owns the iconic Mischief Dining Bar (now closed) and Little Italy restaurants in Mumbai.

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