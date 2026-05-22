Meet Indian actors who earn more from their businesses than movies: 60-year-old richest star to 43-year-old global desi girl - In Pics

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an estimated net worth of approximately $80 million, around Rs 620 to Rs 670 crore as of 2026. Most of her wealth comes from acting career, brand endorsements, producing ventures, and lucrative business investments. She holds highly lucrative stakes in businesses like the haircare brand Anomaly, dating app Bumble.

Earlier, she co-founded SONA, an Indian restaurant in New York City along with restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal. However, the actress withdrew her partnership from the venture in August 2023. It was permanently closed in 2024.