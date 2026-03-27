Meet Indian actors who got married after 40: Top 2 Khans, an action superstar & a dimpled beauty - can you guess their age?
Actors who got married after 40: Today, let's try to find out which Indian actors got married in their 40s. Can you guess all names?
Actors who got married after 40
Actors who got married after 40: Age is just a number, they say! In the world of showbiz, this is actually true - as there is no perfect age of find love and same goes for marriage. While some tie the knot in 20s and 30s, there are quiet a few who got their 'happily ever afters' in 40s. Today, let's try to find out which Indian actors got married in their 40s. Can you guess all names?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
John Abraham's wedding age
Bollywood actor John Abraham got married to investment banker Priya Runchal in 2014 after dating for some years. He was 41 at the time of wedding.
Saif Ali Khan's weddings
The nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan got married to actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai after dating for a long time. The couple have two sons, Taimur born in 2016 and Jeh born in 2021. Saif was 42 at the time of wedding.
While filming Bekhudi, Saif met actress Amrita Singh whom he married in October 1991. They got divorced in 2004. They have two children together - both actors - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the time of his first marriage, Saif Ali Khan was 21.
Aamir Khan's wedding age
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They met on the set of Lagaan (2001) and eventually tied the knot. In 2021, they announced separation on mutual grounds. They are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan.
Aamir Khan was 40 when he married Kiran.
Sanjay Dutt's wife
Bollywood's 'khalnayak' tied the knot with Maanyata Dutt in 2008 n a private Hindu ceremony in Goa after two years of dating. He was 48 when he married her.
Earlier, he was married to Richa Sharma (married 1987, died 1996), who died of cancer (brain tumor). After her demise, he married model Rhea Pillai in 1998, and they divorced in 2008. Since 2008, he has been married to Manyata Dutt.
Neena Gupta's wedding age
Iconic actress Neena Gupta got married to Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008 in a private ceremony in the US. She was 49 at the time of wedding.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta got married to an American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple has two children together, twins born via surrogacy in 2021. She was 41 at the time of wedding.
Urmila Matondkar's wedding age
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar got married to Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, in a private Hindu ceremony at her Mumbai residence.
The couple filed for divorce in 2024 after eight years of marriage. Urmila was 42 at the time of wedding.
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