Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3030846https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-indian-actors-who-got-married-after-40-top-2-khans-an-action-superstar-a-dimpled-beauty-can-you-guess-their-age-3030846
NewsPhotosMeet Indian actors who got married after 40: Top 2 Khans, an action superstar & a dimpled beauty - can you guess their age?
photoDetails

Meet Indian actors who got married after 40: Top 2 Khans, an action superstar & a dimpled beauty - can you guess their age?

Actors who got married after 40: Today, let's try to find out which Indian actors got married in their 40s. Can you guess all names?

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Actors who got married after 40

1/8
Actors who got married after 40

Actors who got married after 40: Age is just a number, they say! In the world of showbiz, this is actually true - as there is no perfect age of find love and same goes for marriage. While some tie the knot in 20s and 30s, there are quiet a few who got their 'happily ever afters' in 40s. Today, let's try to find out which Indian actors got married in their 40s. Can you guess all names?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

John Abraham's wedding age

2/8
John Abraham's wedding age

Bollywood actor John Abraham got married to investment banker Priya Runchal in 2014 after dating for some years. He was 41 at the time of wedding.

Follow Us

Saif Ali Khan's weddings

3/8
Saif Ali Khan's weddings

The nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan got married to actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai after dating for a long time. The couple have two sons, Taimur born in 2016 and Jeh born in 2021. Saif was 42 at the time of wedding.

While filming Bekhudi, Saif met actress Amrita Singh whom he married in October 1991. They got divorced in 2004. They have two children together - both actors - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the time of his first marriage, Saif Ali Khan was 21.

Follow Us

Aamir Khan's wedding age

4/8
Aamir Khan's wedding age

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They met on the set of Lagaan (2001) and eventually tied the knot. In 2021, they announced separation on mutual grounds. They are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan. 

Aamir Khan was 40 when he married Kiran. 

Follow Us

Sanjay Dutt's wife

5/8
Sanjay Dutt's wife

Bollywood's 'khalnayak' tied the knot with Maanyata Dutt in 2008 n a private Hindu ceremony in Goa after two years of dating. He was 48 when he married her. 

Earlier, he was married to Richa Sharma (married 1987, died 1996), who died of cancer (brain tumor). After her demise, he married model Rhea Pillai in 1998, and they divorced in 2008. Since 2008, he has been married to Manyata Dutt.

Follow Us

Neena Gupta's wedding age

6/8
Neena Gupta's wedding age

Iconic actress Neena Gupta got married to Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008 in a private ceremony in the US. She was 49 at the time of wedding.

Follow Us

Preity Zinta

7/8
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got married to an American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple has two children together, twins born via surrogacy in 2021. She was 41 at the time of wedding.

Follow Us

Urmila Matondkar's wedding age

8/8
Urmila Matondkar's wedding age

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar got married to Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, in a private Hindu ceremony at her Mumbai residence. 

The couple  filed for divorce in 2024 after eight years of marriage. Urmila was 42 at the time of wedding.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Don't stick your head out of sunroof: Here's how to use it for good
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 full schedule
IPL 2026 Full schedule announced - All matches, venues & timings revealed for CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR - In pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 team owners
Meet All IPL owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla deal; Ananya Birla to Kavya Maran - In pics
camera icon7
title
animal facts
Your pet may know before you do: Check animals that can detect danger early
camera icon12
title
top 10 culturally influential countries
World’s 10 countries with the most influential cultures – India not included? From Italy to Switzerland, check full details here