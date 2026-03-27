Meet Indian actors who got married after 40: Top 2 Khans, an action superstar & a dimpled beauty - can you guess their age?

3 / 8

The nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan got married to actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai after dating for a long time. The couple have two sons, Taimur born in 2016 and Jeh born in 2021. Saif was 42 at the time of wedding.

While filming Bekhudi, Saif met actress Amrita Singh whom he married in October 1991. They got divorced in 2004. They have two children together - both actors - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the time of his first marriage, Saif Ali Khan was 21.