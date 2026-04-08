Meet Indian actresses who aspired to become IAS officers: 2 cracked UPSC exams, 1 is a top TV bahu & THIS 35-year-old beauty worked with Shahid Kapoor & John Abraham

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HS Keerthana made her debut in Kannada movies where she played a child actor alongside many popular stars. She worked in then-daily soaps like Janani, Chiguru, and Puttani agent. However, her passion for UPSC was bigger it seems. She appeared in more than 32 films and 48 TV shows reportedly. She quit acting at 15 reportedly and went on to pursue a career in administrative services.

According to Times Of India report, the former child artist has cracked the UPSC exam and joined her first posting as an Assistant Commissioner of Mandya District, Karnataka. She worked hard and cleared the exam in her sixth attempt. She then served her probationary period for two years and took over the charge as the current Assistant Commissioner, Mandya, Karnataka. Reportedly, before sitting for the UPSC exam, Keerthana had also given her Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination in 2011 and cleared it.