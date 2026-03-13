Meet Indian celebrities & their sassy bold appearances at top global fashion weeks in 2026: 2 South beauties, 4 Bollywood divas & 1 socialite - In Pics

5 / 8

Turning heads globally, Natasha Poonawalla was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2026. For the Schiaparelli couture show, she wore a zebra print ensemble with graphic black and ivory stripes, huge sleeves looking sharp, crisp and bold.

She also wore a distinct Alaïa Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear outfit and attended the Stella McCartney show, opting for a chic, tailored look.