NewsPhotosMeet Indian celebrities & their sassy bold appearances at top global fashion weeks in 2026: 2 South beauties, 4 Bollywood divas & 1 socialite - In Pics
Meet Indian celebrities & their sassy bold appearances at top global fashion weeks in 2026: 2 South beauties, 4 Bollywood divas & 1 socialite - In Pics

Indians ruling global fashion in 2026: Be it in Milan, Paris or London - our stunning female celebrities have surely made a mark, making high fashion truly a class affair.

 

Updated:Mar 13, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Indians ruling global fashion in 2026

Indians ruling global fashion in 2026

Indians ruling global fashion in 2026: Our Indian celebs are not just making ruling the fashion runaways but are also turning heads with their bold and beautiful appearances internationally. Be it in Milan, Paris or London - our stunning female celebrities have surely made a mark, making high fashion truly a class affair.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel's First Indian House Ambassador

Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel's First Indian House Ambassador

Young Bhavitha Mandava made history after becoming the first Indian model to be named as the ambassador for Chanel. Bhavitha gained fame after she became the first Indian woman to open a show for international brand Chanel at the Métiers d'Art Show 2026. The show was held on a subway platform at Manhattan's Bowery station.

Sreeleela at Milan Fashion Week SS26

Sreeleela at Milan Fashion Week SS26

Pan-India actress made a stunning appearance recently at the Milan Fashion Week SS26. She donned a layered ensemble blending sporty elements with high-fashion flair. She wore black dress under an oversized orange jacket and looked fab. 

Priyanka Chopra at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Priyanka Chopra at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week 2026. She attended the Dior Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 showcase by Jonathan Anderson turning heads in a striking ensemble from the Dior Men’s Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a sweeping floral jacquard skirt with a grey blazer and tee. 

Natasha Poonawalla at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Natasha Poonawalla at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Turning heads globally, Natasha Poonawalla was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2026. For the Schiaparelli couture show, she wore a zebra print ensemble with graphic black and ivory stripes, huge sleeves looking sharp, crisp and bold. 

She also wore a distinct Alaïa Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear outfit and attended the Stella McCartney show, opting for a chic, tailored look.

Kriti Sanon at London Fashion Week 2026

Kriti Sanon at London Fashion Week 2026

Kriti Sanon hogged attention at the Burberry Fall Winter 2026/27 show in London during the London Fashion Week 2026. She wore a trench coat from the luxury fashion house, complementing her chic look with a colourful scarf and Burberry accessories. She sat in front row with stars like Kate Moss, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley and Stellan Skarsgård among others.

Diana Penty at Milan Fashion Week 2026

Diana Penty at Milan Fashion Week 2026

The very gorgeous model-turned-actress Diana Penty was seen at the Milan Fashion Week 2026. She attended the Tod’s Fall–Winter 26/27 showcase in a well-tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt, highlighting the Italian craftsmanship, understated style and elegance. She also carried a iconic Di Bag Folio, complementing her entire crisp look.

Alia Bhatt at Milan Fashion Week 2026

Alia Bhatt at Milan Fashion Week 2026

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Milan Fashion Week 2026, attending the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 show in a bold, all-black leather car coat dress. She wore an oversized black leather coat, paired with pointed shoes and shades. 

