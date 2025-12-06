Meet Indian Celebrity Chef Who Owned 8 Michelin Stars With A Net Worth Of Rs 125 Crore- Once Worked As A Dishwasher

8 / 9

Junoon: His New York restaurant earned a Michelin Star for eight consecutive years, reaffirming his influence on global Indian cuisine.

Bungalow: His newer NYC restaurant, Bungalow, received the Michelin Bib Gourmand award in late 2024 for its exceptional food at accessible prices.

Overall Reputation: Although Michelin stars vary annually by restaurant, Vikas is consistently acknowledged as an eight-time Michelin-recognized chef, with recent acclaim for his venture, Bungalow.