Meet Indian Celebrity Chef Who Owned 8 Michelin Stars With A Net Worth Of Rs 125 Crore- Once Worked As A Dishwasher
Vikas Khanna is a globally acclaimed chef celebrated for his remarkable culinary talent and accomplishments in the food industry. From modest beginnings to becoming one of India’s wealthiest chefs, his inspiring journey reflects determination, passion, and resilience.
Here’s a look at Vikas Khanna's early life, career path, and impressive net worth.
Vikas Khanna's Early Life
Born in 1971 in Amritsar, Punjab, to Davinder and Bhindu Khanna, Vikas faced significant challenges early on. He was born with clubfoot, a condition that misaligned his feet, forcing him to wear wooden shoes as a child. Walking and playing became difficult, and he often faced teasing and bullying from other children.
Vikas Khanna's Culinary Journey
Despite these hardships, Vikas developed a strong interest in cooking at a very young age. While other children played outside, he enjoyed watching his grandmother, Biji, prepare meals. His love for food grew steadily, and by 17, he had launched his own small catering business, Lawrence Gardens. With ₹15,000 earned from knitting sweaters, he bought his first tandoor and began his culinary journey.
Vikas Khanna's Education
Khanna pursued hotel management at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration in Manipal, Karnataka. After graduating in 1994, he experienced his first professional setback when ITC declined to recruit him due to his weak English skills. However, he remained undeterred.
Vikas Khanna's First Job
In December 2000, Vikas moved to New York City with no job in hand—only ambition and determination. His first job was as a dishwasher in a small restaurant. He faced several challenges, including being fired from a waiting job, but he persisted, working multiple part-time jobs such as dog walking to make ends meet.
Vikas Khanna's Junoon
In 2010, he opened his restaurant Junoon in New York City. The restaurant quickly rose to prominence, earning a Michelin Star and establishing Vikas as a notable figure in the culinary world. From washing dishes to leading a Michelin-starred establishment, his journey epitomizes hard work and perseverance.
Vikas Khanna's Journey
Beyond cooking, Vikas is also an author and television personality. He has written over 40 books, including the acclaimed Buried Seeds: A Chef’s Journey, which chronicles his life. His writings often explore cooking, culture, and Ayurveda. He has appeared on shows like Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and MasterChef India, and was named one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” in 2011.
Eight-Time Michelin Recognition
Junoon: His New York restaurant earned a Michelin Star for eight consecutive years, reaffirming his influence on global Indian cuisine.
Bungalow: His newer NYC restaurant, Bungalow, received the Michelin Bib Gourmand award in late 2024 for its exceptional food at accessible prices.
Overall Reputation: Although Michelin stars vary annually by restaurant, Vikas is consistently acknowledged as an eight-time Michelin-recognized chef, with recent acclaim for his venture, Bungalow.
Vikas Khanna’s Net Worth
Vikas Khanna is not just a chef—he is a global representative of Indian cuisine. Known for his roles on MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef, he has built a diverse career as a chef, author, filmmaker, restaurateur, and TV personality. He directed the critically acclaimed film The Last Color, owns multiple restaurants worldwide, and has written numerous cookbooks. His contributions have earned him honors such as the Person of the Year award from Harvard University’s South Asian Association and the Michelin Bib Gourmand for Bungalow. According to Lifestyle Asia, Vikas Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹84 crore and ₹127 crore.
